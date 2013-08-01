Does ‘Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox’ suggest a way forward for Warner live-action?

Over the weekend, I found myself on the road again, and one of the movies I took with me was the latest offering from DC Animation, “Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.” While I don’t think every single one of the DC Animated films have been great, I admire the risks they’ve taken, and I am impressed by the way they seem willing to experiment with what audiences expect.
Directed by Jay Oliva, who has been very busy for the studio lately, “JL: TFP” is a Flash-centric film that tells a story set largely in an alternate reality. Based on a graphic novel by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert, the script was adapted by Jim Krieg, and it’s a surprisingly grim affair at times. At the start of the film, we get a glimpse of the Justice League in action when they step in to help Barry Allen, who is cornered by several of his deadliest enemies at once. It’s just a glimpse, but enough to establish what Superman, Batman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and the Green Lantern all look like in this timeline. When The Flash wakes up the next day, the world has changed dramatically, and at first, Barry has every reason to celebrate. After all, his mother Nora is still alive in this timeline, so even though Barry is suddenly no longer The Flash, he doesn’t mind at all.
Of course, that’s before he takes a look around and realizes that this timeline is a world on the brink of total collapse. Aquaman (Cary Elwes) and Wonder Woman (Vanessa Marshall) are waging war against each other, with the surface world caught in the middle, and the heroes who do exist are not the heroes that Barry remembers. I am particularly fond of the Batman who exists in this new timeline, and I think Kevin McKidd does a great job of playing him. When they reveal who he is behind the mask, it’s a great idea, and it really crystallizes how much one act can both change the world and also how certain things echo across time no matter what choices are made.
It is, in essence, an Elseworlds tale, and I’ve always enjoyed the way DC and Marvel have allowed artists to play around with some of their biggest icons. Marvel’s “What If?” series existed solely to let the writers play with the details of their best-known stories, twisting them just to see what one change would do to the overall dynamic of something. Killing Aunt May instead of Uncle Ben or having Rick Jones turn into the Hulk instead of Bruce Banner, things like that. They also seemed to love setting up battles between their characters that would have been hard to explain in regular continuity, but that were fun to watch as a one-off. For DC, the Elseworlds banner is their catch-all excuse to do things like “Red Son,” a graphic novel about what would have happened if Superman’s rocket had landed in Russia instead of Kansas. When you read these stories, what is most apparent is that these characters have taken on such a rich life that changing things about them only illuminates what is actually important about them.
Over the last few years, DC Animation has been trying all sorts of things. They’ve got new series like “Beware The Batman” and “Wonder Woman” and “Teen Titans Go!” and movies like “Superman Unbound” and “Justice League: War” and a two-part adaptation of “The Dark Knight Returns” and two “Green Lantern” films that completely smoked the live-action attempt. And looking at this latest film, it occurred to me that there really is no excuse for Warner Bros. live-action to be struggling to figure out a game plan.
Sure, it seems like the most logical business decision is to just imitate Marvel. Make a few stand-alone movies, introduce the key players, and then hurry up and make a “Justice League” movie so they can sit back and just let the money roll in. The thing is, Marvel didn’t just decide to do that on the fly. They spent the better part of a decade laying that groundwork behind the scenes before they ever rolled film on “Iron Man,” and by the time they began on that film, they knew what the plan was, and they focused on each step along the way. Warner’s development issues on their films have been well-documented, and even when they’ve actually made one of the films, something like “Green Lantern” isn’t how you lay a foundation for a larger cinematic universe. Looking at the profound difference in approach between “Green Lantern” and “Man Of Steel,” I can’t imagine how those two things are ever supposed to line up as part of the same universe, and that’s a huge problem. That’s what happens, though, when there’s no single unifying vision driving everything.
With Legendary leaving Warner, it seems like there’s even less likelihood that they’re going to build off of what they’ve already done, no matter what they say in public. “Superman Vs. Batman,” or whatever they’re going to call it, is one step forward in the rush to “Justice League,” but it also feels like DC throwing anything at the issue that they can. It feels like a reaction, not a creative decision.
I don’t understand why Warner Bros. has been so reluctant to talk to the people who have been writing truly wonderful versions of all of these characters for the last 20 years when they all theoretically work for the same parent company. Any development process concerning DC superheroes on film that does not include Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, and Alan Burnett is, simply put, broken. Why wouldn’t you ask them to bring the enthusiasm and the expertise and the knowledge of these characters that makes the animated films so interesting? I mean, I know you’re not going to be able to utilize Warner’s not-so-secret weapon, Andrea Romano, whose spectacular ear for voice and character has served so many productions so well at this point, but can’t you look at the sort of choices they make with their casting and take some cues at least?
It’s like the live-action division has spent all this time and all this money pretending that the animated division doesn’t exist, like acknowledging their work somehow threatens the live-action side of things. Even if Warner never reaches out to the animation team for these movies, there is something I suspect they would do well to learn from them. If they want to stake their own claim, they need to ignore Marvel’s game plan completely. The worst thing they could do would be mimic the exact pattern. “Okay, folks, here’s ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Superman Vs. Batman,’ and now here’s ‘Justice League,’ in which they all unite to defeat a menace that consists of a glowing beam on a rooftop in a city.” Please. Please don’t make that movie. Please?
DC can establish a voice that belongs to them. They can do anything. They should feel free to completely shatter the mold, the way many of their animated films do. At this point, if you honestly believe that you need to do an origin story that is the length of an entire feature film for each and every superhero that exists, you are a lunatic. A dangerous, dangerous, and most likely very boring lunatic. We get it. We have reached a point in the cinematic cycle where you have got to be willing to get off the road and try something totally different if you want to do something worthwhile. This is like the moment in the ’80s where comic publishers realized they had writers desperate to try something genuinely new and they took chances and next thing you know, you’ve got a shelf full of “Sandman” stories and Alan Moore’s “The Killing Joke” next to his “Watchmen,” with Grant Morrison’s “Animal Man” on one end and “Transmetropolitan” on the other end, with “The Invisibles” right next to that. Warner may need to take some responsibility for this. They did, after all, let Christopher Nolan totally reinvent Batman in his own way, following his own fetishes, and they actually made “Watchmen,” and they did their damnedest to actually make it “Watchmen,” right down to the “Tales Of The Black Freighter” home video supplements. They have already pushed things down the road a bit, and it seems like backing up to do the down-the-middle Marvel thing would be a mistake.
Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe Warner should do several more origin movies. Maybe they should keep rebooting Superman and Batman every two to three movies. Maybe they should just pour money on the problem, because that’s solved it so far. I say this not as someone who only dislikes their movies… I think my reviews for the Nolan “Batman” films and this summer’s “Man Of Steel” and the painful “Green Lantern” all are easy enough to find… but rather as someone who sees them as holding an amazing batch of characters without the focus needed to really do something special. And they deserve special at this point, don’t they? Batman and Superman have been huge for the studio over the years, important to the identity of Warner Bros as well as the financial performance. They are major parts of Warner’s history. It is a given that they will continue to work with these characters in some way.
But the rest of the characters have, so far, been woefully unexplored. Maybe the most exciting thing they’ve announced recently is Guillermo Del Toro’s proposed “Justice League Dark” movie. We’ve written about it a few times now, and Guillermo’s talked to me about it a bit, and honestly, even if he does make it, we’re looking at two or three films before that from him at other studios, so it’s not an immediate concern no matter what. It’s interesting because it lets some of the new characters play around together in a cool framework, something that showcases all of them. I just re-read the Justin Marks script for “Green Arrow: Escape From Super Max” last night, and I give the script a lot of credit just for ambition. Making a “Green Arrow” film is not, as an idea, inherently exciting, but the right story suddenly totally justifies doing the character as a film. I haven’t see the TV version of the character that they’ve been airing this year, but it looks like a “Smallville” style recreation, and if I understand correctly, there is a “no powers” rule that suddenly turns me off completely to it. If that version appeals to you, I hope it runs for a long time, but I won’t be watching. I crave the DC Universe done big. I want the weird. I want explorations of all sorts of different corners of things, with the idea being that all of it is in one world. I want a “Lobo” film if you’re willing to let him be in the DC Universe where Henry Cavill is Superman. I would totally be okay with that. I want the “Bizarro” movie that Robert “Galaxy Quest” Gordon wrote, and yes, it is exactly as awesome as that sounds like it would be.
But right now, it feels like we’re impossibly far away from seeing movies like that. Remember, Warner, no matter what, you’re going to battling not only the perception that you’re just aping Marvel, but you’re also battling overall superhero fatigue. There has to be a finite amount of goodwill towards the genre, and I suspect there will come a point where even a smart, well-made, enjoyable superhero movie is one too many. The best chance you have of keeping audience engaged is trying new things.
In the meantime, if you want to see a tremendously entertaining movie that introduces a new way of thinking about how to show the Flash and his powers onscreen, and you’d like a little time-travel paradox kick thrown in, “Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox” might neatly scratch that itch.
“Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox” is in stores now.
Drew, while I mostly agree with the points you make here on a creative level, I’m not sure that doing an alternate version of any of the characters makes sens at this point from the point of view of pleasing the general audience. Considering how much money Iron Man 3 made, there definitely isn’t mass superhero fatigue.
In general, audiences have actually done a pretty good job of evaluating the quality of superhero movies. The Marvel Universe films have been fun and well made, and massively successful. The first couple of Raimi Spiderman movies were great, and again, huge success. The Dark Knight printed money. Green Lantern was not a hit, and neither was Electra. I think everyone is overthinking the problem. If they make a Superman/Batman movie that takes the characters seriously and tells an engaging story, the movie is guaranteed to make a billion dollars. At that point, they can just introduce other members of the Justice League in any number of ways, and let the audiences familiarity with Supes and Batman be the entrypoint. As much as us geeks might enjoy an Elseworlds movie, we don’t need an alternate Flash before we see the original.
That being said, the DC animation people should absolutely be brought in to advise on the live action films, because they know how to tell these stories.
Totally agree about a live-action Timm-iverse.
Regarding the TV show Arrow, it’s honestly decent and I think you would enjoy it, but the reason that I am posting is because they will have metahuman elements, such as The Flash next season.
I’m really really curious how they are going to do the Flash as they’ve had no powers at this point. If they bring him on only to totally neuter him and make him only slightly faster than a normal person it’s pointless.
Collider had an interview a couple of days with the showrunners who stated it would definitely be THE Flash – costume and everything, no gimmicks and his arrival would be treated as the significant event it would be if it happened in our world. They made it sound like he would have a really big impact on the way Oliver and company do their thing.
With the movies starting to act as loose adaptations of existing material (such as Days of Future past, the winter soldier and Age of Ultron) I think now is the perfect opportunity to start adapting DC’s New 52 line into film work.
You got Scott Snyder’s Batman, Azzarello’s Wonder Woman, Brian Buccellato’s Flash, John’s Green Lantern and Aquaman. The talent is right there, the writing is right there…and since they are all relevantly new and beginner friendly, they are all fresh for film adaptations.
That’s all WB needs to do, they need to commission those writers and those stories, adapt them to film and get some competant directors and smack them on screen in the next 5 years and I guarantee you in 6-7 years they will have had their own billion dollar universe rather than having to wait on Batman films to bring the money for them. Now is the time to strike…Marvel has already done the risks and dug the hole, all WB/DC needs to do is walk through it.
I think the Court of Owls stuff would be great on the big screen. I’ve basically only been reading the Batman books so can’t comment on the other stuff though.
Sigh. I just wonder if DREW is as bored to write about superhero films and tentpole films, as I am of reading them. Not a criticism on a guy, who I’ve always enjoyed reading most. But it feels empty out here. Empty, empty, empty.
Drew,
You couldn’t be more mistaken about Arrow. I mean, seriously, seriously mistaken.
It is absolutely NOTHING like Smallville.
It’s gritty, it’s realistic, there’s death and there’s vengeance and it’s… well, it’s nothing like Smallville.
There were no powers in S1, but there is not a no powers “rule.” In fact, they’re introducing Barry Allen, who will become a fully-powered the Flash, in S2.
Arrow isn’t Breaking Bad or Mad Men, but it’s very, very good.
I can understand why you’re mistaken about Arrow, because the guy behind it, Greg Berlanti, is the guy who completely ruined Hal Jordan and Green Lantern.
Berlanti took a character who possesses the ability to overcome and face great fear, and made him into a douchebag pussy who runs away from Oa at the first sign of someone giving him a tough time.
Seriously, I don’t know what it is about some screenwriters and creating this kind of false internal conflict that completely undercuts their characters.
Berlanti should have given Hal and Sinestro a Mayo and Foley type of relationship. Where Sinestro sees Hal as piece of shit who’s beneath him, but Hal keeps on taking the punishment, keeps on taking the abuse, until he challenges Sinestro and they fight, and Hal earns his respect.
Instead, Hal runs away like a pussy, and Hal is a character in the comics who NEVER runs away.
Sigh.
So, given all that, I can understand why you would not want to watch Arrow.
I don’t know if Berlanti learned from his mistakes (strange for Hollywood, but it can happen) or if he maybe had someone looking over his shoulder from DC who led him to make the right decisions this time, but Arrow is everything good that Green Lantern was bad.
And please, Drew… it’s NOTHING like Smallville.
It takes itself very seriously. And the story it tells in S1 is a very serious story, with a very believable motivation on the part of Oliver Queen and the Villain both.
You’d do well to check it out.
This sounds like the EP of the show.
Nope… just someone who was immediately biased against Arrow because of Berlanti’s involvement, who didn’t catch on until late, and found it to be one of the few shows last season I looked forward to watching every week.
I think they would call me “a fan.”
I don’t know what version of Smallville you watched, but given what you wrote here, I sense that you’re implying that Smallville never took itself seriously, which is simply not true. You’re also implying that it wasn’t gritty, which I guess is true to a point, but its not like it didn’t take risks or kill off characters. For what it was, Smallville was a decent show, although I stopped watching around Season 5 or 6, so maybe it dropped off, I don’t know.
Smallville would have been a lot better if it only ran say 5 or 6 seasons and if the writers had an overarching plan for the show. It overstayed its welcome and was pretty lame by the time Clark finally wore the suit for the first time.
Drew I think the problem comes with the the perception that they’re already losing the “superhero war” with Marvel and now they feel like they have to catch up in order to compete with movies like Avengers and Iron Man 3. If you think about it, previous to Man of Steel (or maybe Green Lantern), they WERE just sort of trying to exploit whatever properties they had to varying degrees of sucess. That’s why we ended up with Constantine, V for Vendetta, Watchmen, and Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. I think they were TRYING to set they’re own tone with those types of more mature films, but success was only moderate with most of those. On top of that, Marvel’s success with a unified front has caused not just WB, but all the studios seem to want to ape the Marvel/Disney strategy. That’s why we’re getting Days of Furture Past at Fox and eventually getting a sinister six movie at Sony.
I will say I prefer what they’re doing now to the pre-writer’s strike Justice League approach, which would have had that movie out at the same time as Nolan’s trilogy. That would have completely confused average movie-goers and hurt DC in the long run.
I just want to see great DC stories and I hope they’re able to build on Man of Steel to get there. I feel like they’re trying to establish they’re own brand with grittier and much bigger films, especially if you look at Man of Steel compared with one of the Avengers lead-ups like Thor. I feel like they need to take advantage of the weirdness of DC (multiple universes, new gods, gorrilla cities). I’d love to see an Aquaman movie that’s like Lord of Rings underwater or a Wonder Woman movie that’s a full on Greek fantasy like the Clash of the Titans movies.
Others have said that Warners is showing weakness by having a Superman and Batman teamup so early, but if they can make Avengers money with just the two heroes, doesn’t that show strength in their own product? I’m a DC guy at heart and I’d love to see the comics I love finally get up on screen.
If Flash Never existed in the Alternate Reality, Then why is ZOOM whose origin is tied to the flash directly exist? Without the Flash, Zoom shouldnt exist so why does he?
In the book it’s explained he is a living paradox which means his existence doesn’t rely on anything in particular anymore. He can gleefully kill whoever he wants. In the movie they don’t bother to address it.
Zoom origin if tied to the Flash. The Flash inspired Zoom in the 25th century to become Zoom. If flash never existed then Zoom never should have existed. So how is Zoom in the alternate reality
Warner Bros. can probably be summed up with how they adapted the Harry Potter books – All of that potential on the page involving magic, and what did we get?
…People turning into black and white smoke and kids flinging their wands around making little sparks like they’re throwing fireworks.
Breathtaking.
Great write up Drew! Yes you are correct in assuming that I have been very busy lately with my films and projects! I’m hoping that I can contribute to future DC live action films and maybe bridge the gap between the animated and live action mediums. In the meantime, I’m having a lot of fun on the animated side and always ready and eager if Zack and co. ever call me up again to help out!
I have been saying this for years, Bruce Timm should be brought in to head DC Studios for WB. It is autonomous and Timm is the Feige of Marvel. But there is way too much money here and people at WB, who would lose out on that if it was spun independently, are not going to want to give that up so it will never happen.
I was under the impression that Nolan was overseeing the hero films for WB starting with MOS. I thought he would be guiding them into developing films that would lead to an eventual JL movie.
It seems now that his involvement has been drastically reduced. He is now listed as an Executive Producer for the next MOS film (he was a producer on MOS). And now the MOS sequel will have Batman.
Does this mean that WB was pushing for including Batman in the next film against Nolan’s wishes? Is he no longer overseeing the hero films and just getting a token “Executive Producer” credit?
If WB had been serious and had planned Batman being in MOS2 you’d think they would have introduced some story elements in MOS. And just have a Wayne Enterprises satellite Easter egg doesn’t count.
“Any development process concerning DC superheroes on film that does not include Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, and Alan Burnett is, simply put, broken.”
I’ve been saying this from day one. To NOT consult these folks would be utter folly.
Just to say about the commnent about Green Arrow TV series being like Smallville. I suggest Drew your should watch the the Arrow series. Its not like Samllville at all. In fact this Green Arrow could fit in the Justice League, as he is gritty and dark like the last Superman man of steel movie.
. I suggest Drew you should watch the the Arrow series. Its not like Samllville at all. In fact this Green Arrow could fit in the Justice League, as he is gritty and dark like the last Superman man of steel movie.