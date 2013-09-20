B-

Listen: Does Justin Timberlake’s new single ‘TKO’ knock you out?

#Justin Timberlake
09.20.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

“TKO,” Justin Timberlake”s second single from “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 20” uses boxing as a metaphor for love.

He”s in love with someone who hits below the below even after the ref blows the whistle. “This isn”t the girl I used to know… I”m down for the count, yet girl, you knock me out.”

Like many of the songs on “The 20/20 Experience,” it”s a heavyweight of a song, weighing in at 7:06. Plus, it”s more of a rambling, shuffling groove of a tune rather than any kind of conventional chorus/verse/chorus.  Timbaland”s production is full of heavy bass beats and little curlicue background synth noises. There’s some nice singing from Timberlake here, however, and he leaves the falsetto on the shelf for this one for the most part.

Similarly to many of those tracks, at around 5 minutes, the song morphs into a slightly different, slower tune with Timbaland repeating “She killed me with that coochie-coo.”

It”s not an instant hit and I”m not sure radio will gravitate toward it. Radio seems content to keep playing “Mirrors” over “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2″s” first single, the far catchier “Take Back The Night.”
“The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2” comes out Sept. 27.

Are you knocked out by “TKO?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMIRRORSThe 2020 Experience 2 of 2timbalandTKO

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP