Does Katy Perry make it to the summit of the Billboard Hot 100?

LMFAO isn”t making it easy for Katy Perry. The duo”s “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock stays at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its sixth week.

Perry”s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” hangs out in the runner-up spot for the third week in a row. However, the song rises to No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart with 146.9 million impressions.

As you know, Perry is attempting to tie Michael Jackson”s record of landing five No. 1 songs from one album atop the Billboard Hot 100.  She”s already taken “Teenage Dream”s” title track, “California Gurls,” “E.T.” and “Firework” to the summit. Plus, she”s achieved the feat on Billboard”s Pop Songs, Digital Songs and Radio Songs charts where all five songs have risen to the top.

Perry”s new remix of “Last Friday Night” featuring Missy Elliott  may do the trick to take the track to No. 1, although downloads of the tune have been dropping for several weeks, according to Billboard.

Nicki Minaj”s “Super Bass” stays at No. 3, as does Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything” at No. 4. Bad Meets Evil”s “Lighters” featuring Bruno Mars ignites 7-5, taking the spot formerly occupied by Lil Wayne”s “How To Love.”

Britney Spears” “I Wanna Go,” which slides up two to No. 7,  while Spears” former Mouseketeer, Christina Aguilera and Maroon 5 soar 25-8 with “Moves Like Jagger.” The tune had dipped for a bit, but performances on “America”s Got Talent” and “Today Show” sent it soaring upward again.

Adele”s former No. 1, “Rolling In the Deep” rolls 6-9, while Hot Chelle Rae”s “Tonight Tonight” falls 8-10.
 

