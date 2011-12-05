Does Kelly Ripa need a permanent co-host on “Live! with Kelly”?

So, the long goodbye is over. Regis has been gone for two weeks and Kelly Ripa has settled into a (sort of) solo gig on the renamed “Live! with Kelly.” I say sort of because Ripa has been joined by stand-in co-hosts comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry O’Connell, Neil Patrick Harris and, most recently, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Derek Hough — and there are likely many more to come, as there’s been no deadline for when a permanent co-host will be announced. While each of these co-hosts has been successful to varying degrees, what’s been notable is how smoothly Ripa has stepped into the Regis chair.
In the past, Ripa worked overtime to be a comic foil to Philbin, a job that seemingly became difficult as the aging host started eyeballing the exit. He often seemed forgetful or simply distracted, inspiring Ripa to up the volume or, worse, roll her eyes like an exasperated teenager. Despite that, I’ve always thought Ripa was an improvement over Kathie Lee Gifford, who dominated conversations with gaggingly cutesy stories of her children Cody and Cassidy and only revealed an edgy, gleefully sarcastic side once she was able to steal the floor away from Hoda Kotb on “Today.” There’s a reason why, despite the Ripa haters (or rippers, I suppose), she’s been on the show for eleven years.
Still, with Regis gone, the general consensus among fans of the show seemed to be that the lifeblood of “Live!” left with Philbin. Ripa was dismissed as too high strung, too loud and too annoying on her own to float along until a new co-host stepped in. And, with ill-fitting celebrities like Seinfeld taking over hosting duties (the guy prattled on about overeating at Thanksgiving like he thought he was doing stand-up for Ripa instead of talking to her), it seemed that Ripa might really be in trouble.
But, surprisingly, that certainly wasn’t showing in the ratings. The first week of “LIve! with Kelly” actually outperformed “Live! with Regis and Kelly”‘s numbers from the previous year by 17 percent in households and 29 percent among women 25 to 54. It could have been a curiosity factor, but people weren’t tuning out because of a missing Philbin. Still, it wasn’t until Seinfeld passed the hosting chair to Neil Patrick Harris that the show really found its rhythm, at least temporarily.
Yes, Harris may have made an offhand comment that upset GLAAD during his stint (he apologized immediately), but the always affable actor was relaxed, fun and played well with Ripa, who seemed thrilled to have someone new to banter with. Where the chatter between Philbin and Ripa had a certain father-daughter affection, it was nice to see Ripa flirt (yes, flirt) with Harris and step more fully into the driver’s seat on the show.
Derek Hough, of course, is no Neil Patrick Harris — and today’s episode might have been Ripa’s real test. Hough seemed slightly nervous in kicking off his two day stint and the co-host chemistry of last week was largely absent, leaving Ripa to pick up the ball. To her credit, she managed to keep conversation light and gracefully guide the show through interviews and even a harried Paula Deen cooking segment. Even Hough seemed to loosen up as the episode went on (he ends his two day stint tomorrow, to be followed by Josh Groban Dec. 7, 8 and 9; Tay Diggs Dec. 12; Kevin Jonas Dec. 13; Bryant Gumble Dec. 14 and Michael Buble Dec. 15 and 16).
What was notable in the episode was that Ripa seemed more in control than during the Regis era, a time when her role was clearly sidekick-only. She wasn’t as wacky, and she didn’t seem to be trying too hard. There was a level of maturity that seemed, well, new. Regis taught her well.
Of course, that’s today (during Seinfeld’s stint, Ripa fell too easily into the role of passive listener, unwilling to take the stage away from the comedian). There’s likely some rocky road ahead for Ripa as she tries to modulate her performance to each new guest co-host, but I suspect it’s good practice. I even question whether a permanent co-host is a great idea — a constant influx of new voices and returning favorites seems like it could keep be more entertaining than a regular co-host. Even when a co-host falls short, Ripa is more than capable of propping up the show, and viewers who tune in to see a favorite star might be inspired to stick around after he or she leaves. Given that Harris, who seems perfect for the job, has too many commitments to take it anytime soon, it might be best to leave the chair open. There’s no replacing Regis, after all — so maybe the question is, why try?
Do you think Kelly needs a permanent guest host? And if so, who do you want to see get the job?
Josh Groban is always a pleasure. Not as a permanent host, though–he needs to get back in the studio to make some new music.
I would love to see more of Josh on Live with Kelly! They are so cute together! Josh makes me smile every time he co-hosts!
I honestly think the only one capable of taking over permanently is Neil Patrick Harris. Kelly is a talk show host genius but I do miss Regis. Not a bad idea to keep rotating. No one but NPH could do it well.
I just dont think he’d want the job, but he would be great at it. What did he say to get GLAAD upset?
Nick Lachey was a good fill in host for Regis when he was on vacation, and he’d probably jumap at the opportunity
Oh — he used the word “tranny” during a science segment (I didn’t want to repost “tranny” and thus compound the problem, but there you go). He was kidding around — he and Kelly had inhaled some chemical that lowered their voices. He apologized right away. Here’s a story link — [crushable.com]
Write a comment…hey kelly u doing good by ur self,co-host its ok doesnt have to be permanent my name is maria moniz
I heard that the spot was offered to Tony Danza
I’d love to see either Tony Danza OR Wayne Brady. Both of their shows were great even though they were short lived
I was really hoping to see Pat Sajack step in. He was great, very quick, funny, entertaining and a great storyteller when he cohosted before.
I’ve heard that a lot — he seemed to be a big hit with a lot of viewers. But I think that would mean moving the show from NY (or “Wheel” to NY, either way).
I believe “Wheel” is in production for only 12 weeks a year, so Sajak could be a possibility without either show relocating.
Y’all are kidding, right? Maturity? Ha — gutter-mind maturity is more like it. Does EVERYTHING have to be about sex? Flirting w/NPH? Whah?? Disgusting, suggestive comments to a kid almost young enough to be her son, today? Whah??? The show is all about self-centered, turn it all on me (Kelly), all the time. Don’t watch anymore.
I think these so-called “oh what a great show it is” are written by publicist plants.
Gimme a break. I can’t take airhead comments anymore. Haven’t watched since the first week.
I just looked it up. NPH is 38. Ripa is 41. He’s not almost young enough to be her son.
I’m with you. Who wants to listen to such dribble. How about hearing about the theater, restaurants, things that are happening in New York. Regis always was out & about & had interesting stories to tell about people & places.
The show is borrrring now!!!!
WTH?!, Jane Doe. You don’t watch the show anymore, yet you talk about Ripa making “disgusting, suggestive comments”? Like what? Oh, that’s right. You can’t list any because YOU DON’T WATCH THE SHOW ANYMORE. Sheesh.
Kelly cannot hold this show together. She screams the name of her co-host “Oprah” style, so annoying and daily talks of “he who shall not be named” as irritating as Kathie Lee and her childrens’ stories. I have not watched an entire show since regis left.
I agree. There is no replacing Regis however that being said, the show must go on and while we shall always cherish the days with Reege , I wish to see Kelly continue to grow and no co host will do unless NHP can fill that seat. I love them both and their chemistry was unbelievable. Truly play off each other well
NPH all the way!
NPH all the way! Kelly isn’t bright you need someone witty for her to banter with!
Well, I just really hope Neil Patrick Harris won’t do it when himym is over. I mean, he’s a really good at it, it would be a true waste of talent. He should be acting on stage or screen and when he is 60 he can be the new Regis, or better: Letterman.
Loved NPH. Their chemistry together was PERFECT! Regis has big shoes to fill. Kelly needs some time to settle into her new position. If NPH isn’t going to be cast as the new co-host, I agree that rotating co-hosts might be the way to go for now! :)
I don’t watch anymore.I wasn’t crazy about Regis, but I don’t like a different co-host all the time.
How about some fellow All My Children alums? Susan Lucci…Cameron Matheson? I really like Jerry O’Connell. I thought Derek Hough did great too! I think my top pick, though, would be her hubby, Mark Consuelos!
Reply to comment…
yes Mark her husband is the best and natural choice
Kelly is trying to hard –it is hard to watch. Her depracating humor was OLD many years ago. Time for the show to go.
It is so sad to say but I agree with you. I have taped the shows lately and cannot get through one whole show.
Kelly should drop trying to do Oprah. She is better than that………..
Anderson Cooper would be an excellent cpartner for Kelly..maybe his show will be cancelled.
I believe Anderson Cooper’s talk show was renewed for a second season.
no permanent host needed, keeps it more fresh …. however, what happens when/if she can’t be there?? In the past, at least 1 of them (the shows namesake) was always there
Well, almost always. There was one time years ago when Regis was on vacation and Kelly called in sick.
I don’t like show anymore. Ripa is too over bearing and obnoxious!
Rips had become obnoxious and overbearing
Neil Patrick Harris was totally boring, he cannot keep up with Kelly and her quick witted tempo. how can a gay guy get in trouble for a gay slur???? Jerry O is the guy. She needs someone that can keep up and is happy sitting in the second chair
I think that DEAN MCDERMOTT would be the best to replace Regis. He is a fresh new face to TV. Thats just me. Hope you consider him. We love him on tori and dean. Think he is a very nice and funny and great man.
Someone needs to send this suggestion in to them. Glad to see someone else was thinking this. I think Dean McDermott would be a good co-host and would pair nicely with Kelly.
Neil Patrick Harris- they have a certain chemistry and he is just so enjoyable to watch. I can’t stand Bryant Gumble so I hope he doesn’t get the job. His ego is WAY too large.
Kelly Rippa is a Shinng Star in her own right. She is amazing! She compliments everyone she works with! I wish she copuld give us an early Christmas present with Josh Groban and have him sing “You are Loved.” In a time when so many people are hurting this song give us faith and hope. Kelly, “YOU ARE AMAZING!!”
I have stopped watching the show. Kelly is so over-bearing and arrogant. She needs to go away. She cannot stop talking and doesn’t give anyone else a chance to say anything..Her co-host? How about Tom Bergaron(sp). I love him and he would make the show that same way that Regis did.
I loved the show and I watched it everyday and enjoyed the chemistry with Regis and Kelly. He was truly funny and loved him getting annoyed at the phone segment. He was so funny and I love the first 15 minutes of just them sharing what they did the night before or the weekend. Noone can replace Regis. They should have thought of paying him more money Jo Jo
I don’t think she can EVER REPLACE REGIS so I suggest that she just goes with different co-hosts each week. I hope it continues to be a popular show without Regis but I really wonder if she can do it!!!
PLEASE Galman, rotation CO-HOST is not a bad idea but donnot, again donnot, attempt the NO brainner one, it really look S T U P I D. I may suggest Letterman, Jimmy Kammel, Jerry Seinfeld, OR the Hubby Mark, you need someone that is not boring to watch. To tell you honestly since Regis is gone, I have to get used to it, but I check every day who was on for that day but believed me if I tell you this, NO one that I like. So I stop watching the program. But dont get me wrong I love Kelly Repa, she is unique and one of a kind but Galman you must get the right MAN for that empty (CHAIR). I love the show very much. Lady Ivonne
Love the weekly hosts, not so much the daily ones, but it’s great to have fresh people on weekly, face it no one is Regis. The show will stay a hit if it stays FRESH !!
Maybe instead of watching the show you could take an English class?
I think that Kelly could carry the show on her own because she is AWESOME. If you have to have someone with her I thought that Neil Patrick and Kelly had great chemistry. He was great!
Aaron Have been a fan Regis and morning talk, going back to his days in L.A., with varous co~hosts. Am happy to see the baton passed to Kelly, and feel, at this stage of the game~she is more than ready and higly capable/very entertaining. Prefer the musical chair approach, as every morning, it seems like an exciting and captivating hour. Kelly was born for this role, and her personality is electric/fun.
I love Kelly, and she certainly could do the show alone with a constant rotation of guest co-hosts. However, if they were to pick someone permanently, my vote is for Mike Catherwood. He is great with her and would give the show a fresh look and spin.
They do need to replace Regis. Kelly cannot host the show herself and keep the ratings up and viewers interested. Kelly’s humor is ok but somewhat dry. A neighbor also mentioned that her humor is always about her. Regis always made the humor exciting and funny because it was directed to other things not just him. I do think she is trying but she’s not the rise and shine host.
Agreed it is so sad to say and I am so depressed at Regis leaving. Sorry Kelly but the rating are going to plumet sooner than later.
NPH was a perfect fit! I would watch the show every day if he was on it.. He is hysterical
kelly the hand and arm movement is very annoying to watch daily.less talk about the family. trying to hard. try and relax more.
I think they should go with an unknown. They did when they picked Kelly and it was very successful . They should give a new face a chance.
No! you really don’t need a permanent co-host. The only one so far that you really have fun with is Neil Patrick Harris. The two of you complement each other. Jo
Give me a break – the reason she has so much “FUN” with him is because he is a homosexual (to be politically correct). So far, I like Dana Carvey the best. Hes been the most confident in doing the job and the most entertaining to watch.
I love Josh Groban he would be a great co-host, but I’m sure music comes first
she does not need one, do not have seinfeld on again, he is a channel turner for sure, neil patrick harris is wonderful, great banter between them, groban slow to warm up, but did. hough, gage me with a dirty dance shoe!!!
it would be great if “NPH” could do it, he always does a great job.
Yes she does need a permanent co-host so she has a reliable back up – all the diff. co-hosts are making me nervous FOR HER. Neil was great but I think the Radio guy Psycho Mike was fantastic last year!!
Neil Patrick Harris is (so far) the best fit. I cannot help but feel someone is being overlooked in the search. The show without Regis doesn’t have the same sizzle for me and that was due to the sparks Regis generated and Kelly played off of as well. Too bad Regis had to ‘move on’. They should have paid him his price and kept him a few more years. Still; the search has to continue for his replacement and since it cannot be Neil Patrick Harris (he’s committed for another 1.5 years to other ventures) the job will probably go to someone else. I just hope they cull-through uncharted hopefuls before making a decision. It’d have to be someone with a strong personality so he doesn’t get lost in Kelly’s own strong personality. She definately cannot carry the show alone.
Dana Carvey has been the BEST cohost so far!!! He brings excitement, humour and unpredictability to the show – everything that the show needs!! Kelly is great, but YES she absolutely needs the RIGHT co-host, and that should be Dana Carvey!!! Neil Patrick Harris – umm NO!!!!!!!!!! hahaha.
I think Michael B on today’s show out of all the co-host is great. Sorry I have not yet learned to spell his last name. He would be my choice. Hands down
I love Kelly, BUT I HATE the finalist they showed this week. Please DO NOT RUIN IT for Kelly. The MAGIC IS NOT THERE with these guys. PLEASE KEEP LOOKING!!! Better let her do it solo, with guest cohost.
Was glad when Neil Patrick Harris’ stint was over. I nor friends could stand to watch him. He was so annoying, we turned the station until his time on was over. Thought his banter was too cutesy, self involved & too often intentionally stepped on & over Kelly & guest’s conversation and camera views. Think Kelly is capable of carrying the show with guest Co Hosts indefinitely. Think her primary talents are her intelligence, character, discipline & heart. With those, she can do virtually anything.
I always love Kelli however I think Seinfeld on her first week without Regis was different for her and seinfeld is someone u always want to take over because who he is. I personally think he should come back n they should try again. Nph is like her brother of course the get along but nph can b pompous he says rude things he did about actor from soap star. His status has made his head big. I think the show already made there mind Kelli wants nph. He’s ok. I watch his tv show just think someone else for Kelli. But they choose.
I liked Anderson Cooper when he filled on. I really enjoyed Michael Bluble. Mark is fine on occasion – but would be too much all the time. NPH bores me – sry all u fans. Where did psycho Mike go? KEEP looking ABC.
Kelly is a great second banana… she needs a strong host so she can be free to act up while he or she run the show!
Kelly is a great second banana… she needs a strong host so she can be free to act up while he or she run the show!rite a comment…
Kelly is a great second banana… she needs a strong host so she can be free to act up while he or she run the show!ite a comment…
Kelly is a great second banana… she needs a strong host so she can be free to act up while he or she run the show!Write a comment…
Miss Regis ratings or not
Kelly just can’t cut it not sure what the demographics are
Please Kim Kardashian who is really interested
Or even cares
Sad the show has slumped into the what it is
Just my opinion
are you kidding me? KK!!?!??! HAHA thats a joke – you must be a man. lol.
Write a comment…Dana Carvey has been the BEST cohost so far!!! He brings excitement, humour and unpredictability to the show – everything that the show needs!! Kelly is great, but YES she absolutely needs the RIGHT co-host, and that should be Dana Carvey!!!
Write a comment…I don’t watch the show anymore.
Write a comment…I don’t watch the show anymore.
Kelly needs a permanent co-host and it needs to be Neil Patrick Harris, as soon as he is available!!! NOT Jerry Seinfeld for sure!!