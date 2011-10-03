Does Sony have bigger Oscar plans for ‘A Separation’ and ‘In Darkness’?

In my most recent predictions update, you might have noticed a new entry in the Best Original Screenplay category for “A Separation,” Asghar Farhadi’s festival darling and foreign-language Oscar hopeful. While I admit I can toy with some pretty unlikely predictions in the early stages, this one was more reasoned than most — and really fell into place for me when I noticed that Sony Pictures Classics had set a December 30 release date for the film.
Squeezing that narrowly under the wire into the 2011 release calendar suggests to me that the distributor may have more than just a Best Foreign Language Film nomination in their sights for the critically adored Iranian film. After all, a 2011 release date isn’t a requirement for the ghetto category; Sony in particular is frequently content to wait until after the nominations, or even the Oscars themselves, before opening their contenders, so as to capitalize on the awards prestige. (The category’s reigning winner, “In a Better World,” only opened in April.)
As the studio with the most successful track record in the category of late, Sony must fancy their chances of another nomination for Farhadi’s film; why, then, release it into the wilds of December, where it’ll have to compete against far glossier prestige titles for attention, unless they’re hoping to make inroads into other races? Best Original Screenplay would be the smartest target: the category looks malleable this year, and is unusually heavy on comedy contenders. A dramatic screenplay as rich and thoughtfully structured as Farhadi’s could well find fans in the reliably discerning writers’ branch of the Academy.
Winning over the directors would be a taller order, but precedent exists for lavishly acclaimed foreign films landing surprise nods in their category. Imagining 250-odd voters placing an Iranian family drama atop their Best Picture ballots, however, probably stretches the bounds of credibility.
“A Separation” isn’t the only heavyweight contender for the foreign-language Oscar that Sony is lining up for a December bow: Anne Thompson reports that Poland’s entry, Agnieszka Holland’s “In Darkness,” is getting the same treatment. The well-reviewed film arrives out of the festival season with quieter buzz than Farhadi’s film, but remains one of the most formidable on-paper contenders for the Oscar: a true-life Holocaust drama chronicling the survival struggle of a group of Jews hiding in the sewers of Nazi-occupied Lvov, it seems to tick a lot of Academy boxes, one of which is the familiarity of Holland’s name.
Holland herself has previously broken into the major Oscar categories. She landed a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination in the 1991 race for another Holocaust tale, “Europa, Europa” — a consolation prize of sorts for the film’s controversial absence from the foreign-language race after Germany chose not to submit it. (Or anything else, for that matter.) Could Sony be aiming for similar recognition for the new film? At this stage, it seems a stretch. Holland herself isn’t the writer on this occasion; first-time scripter David F. Shamoon is.
When a foreign-language film breaks into the general categories, it’s often in response to the film failing to find a place in the designated Best Foreign Language Film category, whether due to politics or voter neglect. Like “Europa, Europa,” in my Oscar-watching lifetime, “Talk to Her,” “Three Colors: Red,” “Il Postino” and “City of God” all found a way in on the back of that perceived snub. (In theory, Sony could hope for a similar happy ending for a November release, Pedro Almodovar’s “The Skin I Live In,” which Spain passed over as their Oscar submission, just as they did “Talk to Her” in 2002. In this case, however, it’s hard to see this nasty thriller appealing to any Academy branches, save perhaps the composers.)
For a film legitimately in the hunt for the foreign-language Oscar, the road to general-category recognition can arguably be harder. Films that score in both areas usually break in on a wave of crossover audience appeal: think “Amelie,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” or even “Pan’s Labyrinth.”
A film like “A Separation” is unlikely to acquire that level of popular buzz, so Sony will be counting on critical pressure to persuade voters that it’s worth of a mention outside its designated category. Meanwhile, the studio has yet to confirm a US release date for its latest major foreign-language possibility, Toronto Audience Award champ “Where Do We Go Now?”: with critics less likely to rally around this one in a big way, I sense they’ll wait for 2012 on that one. (Ditto yet another contender on Sony’s books: Israeli submission “Footnote.”)
As for the other foreign Oscar submissions, few studios outside of Sony have the savvy and the wherewithal to launch wider campaigns. It’ll be interesting, however, to see what Fox does with Mexican entry “Miss Bala,” a harsh but accessible drug-trade thriller that has generated considerable heat on the festival circuit ahead of its US release later this month. (UPDATE: I’ve just learned that the film’s US release has been postponed to January. So hold that thought.) Hard as it is to imagine this tough genre piece finding many friends in the Academy, it’s rare to see a studio this large in the hunt for the little prize.
Bummer about Miss Bala being pushed back until January, but that gives it much more breathing room I should think. I think A Separation is likely to get crushed by the competition, in terms of box office and audience support, just like what happened with The White Ribbon on its similar release date in 2009. However that film also snuck into one of the major categories (best cinematography) after it received lots of critical praise and festival recognition throughout the year, so perhaps A Separation is on track for more than a likely best foreign film nomination. I would be so shocked if that film didn’t get nominated in at least that category, but I guess you can never really tell with this branch…
Upon seeing it the other day at NYFF I’d be surprised if enough people wouldn’t put it at #1 on their ballots if Sony gets enough people to see it. And, realistically, what else do they have? Carnage? A Dangerous Method? Those aren’t happening, and I heard during the Summer before those became kind of buzz duds at Venice that they were planning a pretty wide-scale campaign for A Separation anyways, and upon watching it I myself put it at least in my Screenplay prediction but I would have to assume that if SPC plays their cards right that it could also play a factor in Picture, Director, and Editing (assuming it gets in for Foreign, though I guess a win wouldn’t be as sure of a thing as the crowd pleasing Lebanese submission or the baity Polish one).
That said, it was a 1 pm screening of a full 1,080 seat theater that gave Asghar Farhadi a standing ovation in the end so clearly it plays well. LA has a fairly formidable Persian-American community that can go out and support the film’s box office numbers when released which would give it enough press attention potentially to get actual voters to see it and I feel like it falls in line with those foreign sole director slots like Fernando Meirelles or even Julian Schnabel in the past (though not as visually distinctive) which both arguably would have gotten into their respective Best Picture lineups that year.
I’m so glad you made a post highlighting all this but more or less I agree with all of it. Sadly, though, the utterly magnificent ensemble cast will likely see little of that acclaim.
In Darkness was penned by David F. Shamoon, script was based on Marshall’s book.
Thanks, and apologies for the error. Late-night sloppiness on my part.
Concerning a foreign film not in Oscar contention…have you heard if anybody has picked up North American distribution rights for “Habemus Papam?”
I’ve been following the coverage of A Separation since Berlin and I never would have imagined that its success there would continue on all the way to the Oscars (potentially). It’s really great to hear. I missed it at TIFF (got my parents tickets to it, instead, and they both loved it), so I’ll have to wait and see when Mongrel is releasing it here.
Anita, the film opens in Toronto on January 13th.
Guy, if that’s what Sony is aiming at (and I sure hope it is) don’t you think a November 30th release would have been better?
A Separation is a big deal on the festival circuit but for mainstream critics to remember it and nominate it their awards, wouldn’t it have been better to let it settle for a couple of weeks or four?
I don’t know. I’m curious to know what you think.