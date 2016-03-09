Does this quote mean Psylocke thinks she’s a monster in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’?

Cersei Lannister isn”t the only one choosing violence.

When Apocalypse returns this summer, the X-Men will have to put aside old grudges to stop his reign of terror. But the team won”t just be dealing with the World”s Oldest Mutant™. Apocalypse brings with him the Four Horseman. The newest X-Men: Apocalypse poster – first revealed on Yahoo! yesterday – puts the spotlight directly on En Sabah Nur”s followers:

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Angel (Ben Hardy), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), and Psylocke (Olivia Munn) are ready to destroy the world in the name of the High Lord. But what could possess these mutants to join Apocalypse”s cause (other than literal possession, obviously)? This morning on Instagram, Olivia Munn shed some light on her character”s motivation. The caption that accompanied Munn”s repost of the poster is intriguing:

“I also know there are monsters in the world. I may even be one of them.” – Psyclocke

We know little and less about how Bryan Singer plans to address Psylocke”s history. Originally the character was white British woman named Betsy Braddock, twin to Brian Braddock (Captain Britain). Eventually, X-Men soap opera drama occurred and an amnesic Betsy washed up on the shore of the South China Sea. She was captured by a high-ranking commander of The Hand, Matsu'o Tsurayaba. Tsurayaba had recently lost his lover Kwannon, an assassin for The Hand. Kwannon”s broken body was kept alive, but they could not revive her. Tsurayaba took Betsy to the villainous magician Spiral, who put both women in the alien Body Shopped (yes, really) device to transfer Kwannon”s mind into Betsy”s body. The process worked to a degree, intermingling the women”s personalities, memories, and powers. Long story short, Betsy Braddock is walking around in a Japanese woman”s body.

Does the movie version of Psylocke follow this origin? Does she believe herself to be a monster because of this? Or is it simply her powers that make Psylocke question if she is a monster?

X-Men: Apocalypse arrives in theaters on May 27, 2016.