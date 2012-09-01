Does WB have an Oscar thoroughbred on its hands with Ben Affleck’s ‘Argo?’

TELLURIDE – Like my colleague Greg Ellwood, I attended yesterday afternoon’s “Sneak Preview” premiere of Ben Affleck’s “Argo.” Last year the spot — an unannounced screening for patrons of the festival and invited press — went to “The Descendants,” the year before, “Chico & Rita.” It’s not a typical spot for Oscar bait to bow, it just happened to fall that way the last couple of years. And it was a big winner this time around.
I found the film to be yet another step up for Affleck, who continues to grow as a filmmaker and surprise not just formally but with his adeptness at handling ensembles as well. And that’s what “Argo” is: an organic, finely tuned ensemble where no one really stands out from the pack. And that’s not a bad thing, particularly for a film that is very much about the efforts of the many.
The question, though, for the purposes of the season we’re about to launch into, is this: Does it have Oscar potential? And I think the answer, particularly judging by the reaction from the audience yesterday, is an unequivocal “yes.”
Greg’s review lays out the plot and history lesson of the thing, so feel free to check that out for those particulars. I’d like to get into some nuts and bolts here, though, and first and foremost is the tension Affleck mounts with this film.
I’ve never chewed my nails down like that in a screening before. The propulsive and at times artful editing by two-time Oscar nominee William Goldenberg (“The Insider,” “Seabiscuit”) is a big reason the film works so well. He deserves another notice for his work here, no question about it. But everything from the in-scene construction to the overall sense of pacing in the film is just outstanding, and it really brings everything home in a third act that’s even better than the rest of the film.
(And the crowd ate it up. Applause in the middle of the movie, constant “wow” and “outstanding” reactions outside the theater after the screening, etc.)
Rodrigo Prieto’s lensing also deserves some real recognition, a smooth hue to the enterprise, a slick but properly creative capturing of things. And the design of the film, from Sharon Seymour’s pitch-perfect production detail to, particularly, Jacqueline West’s period-nailing costume work, is equally deserving.
On the ensemble front, I think it’s the kind of thing where people will have their favorites. Bryan Cranston, for instance, is typically solid and more of a supporting anchor than most of the other actors.
Meanwhile, it’s true that Alan Arkin — as a Hollywood producer brought in to help cook up the fake movie that serves as a cover for getting six hostages out of harm’s way during the Iran Hostage Crisis — steals the movie when he’s on the screen. But he’s not on the screen a lot, and he shares plenty of it with John Goodman (as Academy Award-winning makeup artist John Chambers, who, as a civilian CIA assist, gets the whole ball rolling), who’s equally cheeky and fun. Together they really make up the “Wag the Dog” DNA of the film.
Which brings me to why I think “Argo” is sure to play for the Academy and the industry as a whole: it’s a story about how the film business came to the rescue and had a defining, albeit classified for decades, moment. It’s at once a send-up of and a thank you to Hollywood and all it’s sad, devilish charm. And that’s sure to resonate.
Mostly I’m just so happy to see Affleck continue to find his voice. He takes a few chances here, stretches his legs creatively (an opening narration sequence setting the scene over storyboards is an interesting, clever touch) and seems to be catching a confident stride. This after films like “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Town” already revealed a filmmaker who was ready to hit the ground running.
I also like that he didn’t try to overstate the heroism of his own character in the film. It’s not a big movie star performance and I get the hunch he very much wanted to step back and let the ensemble push the whole thing forward.
And that it does. The Screen Actors Guild should bite on an ensemble nomination. In addition to those mentioned above, Clea DuVall, Rory Cochrane, Tate Donovan, et al. are great, with nice accents from Zeljko Ivanek and Kyle Chandler, among others.
So chalk it up as, I feel, the first major Oscar play to come along this year. Films like “Beasts of the Southern Wild” and “Moonrise Kingdom” have made their modest cases, but “Argo” really announces the arrival of the season.
We’ll see how Toronto audiences take to it next week.
“Argo” opens nationwide October 12.
Will you be doing an Off the Carpet column this week? I’d like to see how your predictions change after all these festival premieres.
I hope so! His first two movies were severely under-recognized.
I hope it lives up to the hype :D
What would you say about The Master? I know it’s gonna be a tough sell since it’s been polarizing critics, but with Weinstein backing it and PT Anderson at the helm could bring the Oscars back to its darker roots. Plus, the scientology aspect has been dialed down.
But, if Lincoln falters, I see Argo as the one to beat for Picture/Director. Adapted story, actor/director, movie about movies, political without being about politics per se.
How has The Master been polarizing critics? Every review I’ve read has been an “A/A-“. Some of the reviews mention that it’s tough film and isn’t mainstream in any way but I don’t think anyone has said that in a way that indicates they think that takes away from the film.
Most reviews indicate that it’s just a film with a lot going on and it’s hard to wrap your head around after one viewing. I don’t know about it’s Academy chances (I’m hoping for at least a Best Original Screenplay win) but I am curious why you think reactions have been mixed.
I don’t see Affleck’s promise at all. He has made two good functional movies but he does not strike me as a directing talent in any way or form. Hopefully this is a step up.
Then I think you’re blind. He may not be in deeply thematic territory yet, but he knows how to put a solid film together, much like an early Pollack.
You saw Gone Baby Gone and The Town, and you don’t think Affleck is a talented director? Seriously? Both of those films were very well made.
I haven’t heard any particular praise or even mention of Alexandre Desplat’s score, but I suppose it could get nominated anyway since the music branch might want to coalesce around one of the high-profile scores he’s done this year, and it might as well be for the movie that is presumably going to get the most attention in the other categories. Is this a fair assumption?
His score for Moonrise Kingdom is great (make sure to stay through the credits, where his score is hilariously and charmingly broken down to all its individual components) though there are a lot of cues in the film not written by him, which may hurt his chances. Surely with 7-10 best picture slots to fill, I can easily see MK getting a nomination.
I honestly couldn’t quite recall it. I don’t think he’ll end up eligible for Moonrise.
That would be a shame Kris and a bit hypocritical of the Academy considering the gave the award to The Artist last year, where the only memorable piece of score was lifted from Vertigo, for crying out loud.
Are you serious? I didn’t even NOTICE the use of the “Vertigo” score the first time I saw the movie. I did, however, come away with that beautiful, jaunty ORIGINAL theme stuck in my head. You really need to go back and listen to it, because I think you’re really forgetting the great work Bource did.
JL, you should really make peace with fact that people may occasionally have opinions that are different than yours. Its okay, it doesn’t invalidate your taste. Calm down. That said, no, I didn’t care at all for the original score in The Artist. I found it exceedingly bland, though I agree, that there was certainly a lot of it.
If this in an even nominated for one Oscar it will be a sad day for this country. Movies like this with such blatant racism and hatred should be scorned, not rewarded.
Go on. What does it get blatantly wrong? I’m tired of hearing this insult thrown around by people who don’t care to be specific. It reminds me of the bullshit cries of racism aimed at “Black Hawk Down.”
I’ve been reading a lot of positive comments about the films production and costume design. Apparently the period details are outstanding. Any chance for nods there?
Definitely.
@Kristopher Tapley
Tony Mendez is a REAL PERSON and he is Latino. (i.e. BROWN). Who’s Ben Affleck going to play next, Martin Luther King?
I’m well aware of who Mr. Mendez is. And I doubt he takes it as much to heart as you apparently do.
And you think that autmoatically makes the movie blantantly racist and hateful?
Yes Bunk, it does. Let me guess, you’re white aren’t you?
The real Tony Mendez was able to blend in because he was brown. That’s why they sent him over there.
Mendez was Mexican-American and no way would Hollywood ever portray a Mexican-American man as a hero. Doesn’t matter if he risked his life to save hostages and served his country honorably. It doesn’t matter. The role will not only be played by a white man, but they will change the character’s biography so that nobody will know that he’s of Mexican descent.
Mexican-Americans need to stop giving these Hollywood racists their money.