Dominic Cooper returning as Howard Stark in Marvel’s ‘Agent Carter’

Before Marvel fans will see Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark again in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” they'll get to spend some time with his dad, Howard Stark.

Dominic Cooper has signed on to reprise his role as the the inventor father of Tony “Iron Man” Stark in ABC's upcoming “Agent Carter,” starring Hayley Atwell.

The news was announced on Marvel's official site.

Cooper first played the senior Stark in 2011's “Captain America: The First Avenger,” and reprised the role in 2013's “Marvel One Shot: Agent Carter.”

As seen in “The First Avenger,” Stark was involved with the supersoldier project which created Captain America, and later went on to play a key role in the founding of S.H.I.E.L.D. “Carter” takes place just after WWII.

Atwell recently popped up in a flashback scene on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” so it's not out of the question for Cooper to also cameo on that show as well. It's a small world after all.

“Agent Carter” will also star Chad Michael Murray, Enver Gjokaj and James D'Arcy.

Cooper will soon be seen opposite Luke Evans in “Dracula Untold” and recently wrapped the video game adaptation “Warcraft.”