No release date has been set for the Don Cheadle directed Miles Davis biopic 'Miles Ahead' but what we did get was a peek at Don Cheadle's transformation.

Wow. Don Cheadle has nailed Miles' iconic voice. Also it looks like Cheadle is “playing” trumpet in the scene too, his embouchure looks spot on.

I'm excited for this flick.

To get a feel for that signature Miles Davis voice check out this awesome interview from the original Arsenio Hall Show.