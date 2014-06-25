President Snow has a message from ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1’

06.25.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Citizens of Panem (and wherever else you may be), “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” has delivered a new video to us this morning, and we are convinced you're going to want to see it.  It is not your traditional movie trailer, rather, it is an address from President Snow (Donald Sutherland).

The roughly minute long clip features Panem's President extolling the virtues of the established district and capitol system, telling all who will listen just why it works so well.  He also makes a threat or two, and closes with the patriotic slogan, “Panem today, Panem tomorrow, Panem forever.”

It is quite a moving speech, and it looks absolutely beautiful.  Snow is dressed all in white on a white throne with a white background, and Peeta is right there next to him, also in white. 

Yup, that would be the stand-up-and-take-notice bit – Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) is standing at President Snow's side during the address.  Check it out below, worry for Peeta's well-being, and know that the new film arrives in theaters on November 21st.

Beyond Sutherland and Hutcherson, “Mockingjay – Part 1” also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, and many more.

