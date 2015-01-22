Don’t hold your breath for that ‘Crow’ remake – at least not with Luke Evans starring

Curious what's going on with that long-in-development “Crow” remake/reboot/reimagining? So is prospective star Luke Evans.

“Right now I'm not sure where it is, I don't know what's happening with it,” said the “Dracula Untold” actor, who's been attached to the play Eric Draven (a role originated by the late Brandon Lee) for over a year-and-a-half. “I think it's a question probably to ask [distributor] Relativity…they're the ones who are really holding the strings to this story and this character. But yeah, I don't think it's gonna be something I'm gonna be doing for awhile. I've got about four or five different projects which I'm lining up for this year, which will take up the majority of my 12 months. So not in the near future, unfortunately.”

Since it was first announced, the project hit its share of speed bumps, most recently when director Franciso Javier Gutierrez departed to helm the upcoming reboot of the “Ring” franchise. With Corin Hardy (“The Hallow”) now allegedly on board, Evans isn't certain which direction the film will go.

“It'll be a different concept, a different director, a different script, and who knows where it will go?” said Evans. “I mean, when I was in conversations with everybody it was about being as honorable to the book and loyal to the book as possible. And that meant it would be a very different film to the one that was made with Brandon Lee. Which was a good thing in a way. I mean, it wasn't that we were trying to replicate something. It was, we were gonna go back to the book and be as completely truthful as possible. But who knows where it'll go? And who knows whether I'll be playing it or somebody else.”

