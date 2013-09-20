‘Doomsday’ director Neil Marshall set to remake ‘Trollhunter’

Any announcement that involves Neil Marshall getting more work is a good thing.
It’s exciting to hear that he’s back on “Game Of Thrones” for next season. His work on “Blackwater” was epic, even by the amazing weekly standards of that show. I think he’s been completely undervalued as a feature director, and a big part of it is simply because not enough people have seen his movies. “Centurion” happened at the exact wrong moment in the career arc of Michael Fassbender, and it would have been a much easier sell a year later. It’s worth catching up with if you haven’t seen it, and it’s just one more example of how good Marshall is at staging large action sequences.
Marshall has a classic sense of action geography. He’s smart about how he lays out his big set pieces, and he is excellent at conveying what’s important in a scene and how everything connects. These days, that seems to be a more and more precious skill, especially when the aesthetic pushes more and more towards total incoherence and visual chaos. When you look at “Doomsday” or “The Descent” or “Dog Soldiers,” you clearly see a guy who has action chops to spare, and yet it seems like he doesn’t work nearly enough.
Having said that, I feel bad that Andre Ovredal isn’t going to be directing the American version of “Trollhunter,” his movie from 2010. The original is a really well-directed film with an interesting sense of mythology, and it suggested a larger world that would be fun to play in. I’m not sure what to expect from the new version, written by Marc Haimes, and I’m not sure if it’s a direct remake or if it’s a new way of telling a story in that world. Whatever it is, I’m curious. And now that it looks like Marshall is directing the film, doing a quick rewrite before he starts production at the start of 2014, I’m doubly interested.
Part of me does dislike the way the system works. I don’t understand why Ovredal isn’t working on something in Hollywood already, considering how well he obviously works with visual effects and action. There are a few scenes in the film that would seem to qualify him as the perfect director of something like “Jurassic World,” and yet he’s not evidently doing anything right now and his calling card movie is being remade. It’s frustrating and irritating, and yet it’s business as usual.
Anyway, I’m excited for Marshall, and I look forward to finding out more about whatever approach they’re taking to what could be a lot of fun.
Not to beat this into the ground, yet…
Do we really NEED a remake of Trollhunter? That movie is just about perfect as it is. If you are going to do it, André Øvredal seems pretty freaking deserving. If there was any perk to this, it would be that André is free to do something else. I mean, clearly the guy is amazing if he made this great low-budget movie that you want to remake as a Hollywood blockbuster. Yet, strangely enough, that is not what is happening. At least not from what I can see. His IMDb page is pretty empty. Which is a crock. Unless there is some @#$% good reason for him to NOT be working, Trollhunter seemed to prove he is pretty adept. Moreso, if you are going to remake his movie, the one he directed so sensationally, you would think he should be a pretty good first choice. There are a lot of ways that movie could have sucked, yet did not.
I am just frustrated by this. This is a remake (of some sort) of a movie I already saw where the director who did an amazing job is not getting to do and apparently did not get any real acknowledgment from Hollywood. That is really too bad.
-Cheers
Not only is he back on Game of Thrones for next season, but (without getting really spoilerly) I believe he’ll be directing an episode that will feature set pieces/battles that will top those featured in Blackwater.
I like the original film a lot but I’m not opposed to the remake, especially directed by Marshall. I hope they ditch the found-footage on the remake though.
Hey Drew – Actually we offered the movie to Andre, but he didn’t want to do it. We then put him on another 1492 movie called Carpe Demon which he has been developing with us. Andre is awesome and will make a kick ass version of Carpe Demon. Marc Haimes wrote a great script and Neil Marshall will deliver a thrill ride that will not disappoint.
Love Neil Marshall. Love all his movies. The Descent is one of the very best horror flicks of the last ten years and Dog Soldiers is my default fun watch movie.
However…
Why remake Trollhunter? Seems kinda pointless to me. The original is great and the whole troll thing is pretty specific to the Nordic part of the world. You can’t just go and set in in the US. It wouldn’t work. So are they just gonna remake it in Norway but with US actors like with Fincher’s solid but equally pointless Dragon Tattoo remake?
I just wish people would come up with their own ideas and do something new.
Is it just me who can’t see anything approaching “action chops to spare” in DOOMSDAY? I enjoyed DOG SOLDIERS, loved THE DESCENT and was totally down for a derivative MAD MAX/ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK type of deal, but all the closeups and seemingly randomly chosen cuts made it the most interminable moviegoing experience since DOMINO.
This ROAD WARRIOR rip off car chase part is probly the clearest action in the movie, but the editing makes me dizzy (in a bad way):
[www.youtube.com]
I usually don’t do this but I hated the action in that movie so much that I had to count it as three strikes and completely swore off Marshall’s movies. I would be happy if he improved but I don’t trust him.