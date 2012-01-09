DPs indulge in some mutual appreciation

We’ve reached that point in the season where one has to actually keep a diary to remember which precursor announcements are landing on which days — as far as the guilds go, the actors, producers, writers, art directors and now the directors have all had their say, while the American Society of Cinematographers will join their ranks tomorrow.
I’d like to say I’m anticipating a surprise or two, but Best Cinematography is rapidly starting to feel like the most cemented of the craft categories. At least three of the five slots are spoken for, with a couple of ubiquitous titles jostling to fill the other two. The odds don’t favor an exotic and/or pulpy interloper like “House of Flying Daggers” or “The Black Dahlia” making things a little more interesting this year.
“The Tree of Life,” “Hugo” and “The Artist” all seem comfortably locked in for nominations from both the Guild and the Academy, with the eventual winner likely coming from that trio. A week ago, I might have said the same for “War Horse,” but Steven Spielberg’s lavish WWI epic is performing so dismally with the guilds thus far that I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if it missed the cut tomorrow. Still, Janusz Kaminski is an industry favorite and the film’s rampant (if peculiarly lit) pictorialism is catnip in this department: I’m not going to bet against it just yet.
That leaves one slot to fill, and I’m increasingly sensing that the ASC is going to rather unimaginatively fall in line with the other guilds by nominating Jeff Cronenweth’s handsome, if not particularly revelatory, work on “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Darius Khondji’s jewel-box lensing of another Guild favorite, “Midnight in Paris,” seems a plausible alternative. There are more exciting directions they could go in — it’d be great to see “Drive,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” “Jane Eyre” or even “Melancholia” slip in here — but I’m not sensing much independent spirit on the guilds’ part this year.
As for the win, well, the answer should be obvious. If Emmanuel Lubezki has lost a single significant precursor thus far for his staggering work on Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life,” one doesn’t come to mind: his achievement, binding disparate perspectives and states of consciousness into one summer-dream whole, is the one area the film’s worshippers and detractors are united on.
But Lubezki knows as well as anyone that unanimous critical agreement counts for little with Academy members, who frequently vote in the technical categories as much for the films they like most as the artistic achievement at hand: just as “Pan’s Labyrinth” snatched the Oscar away from precursor leader “Children of Men” in 2006, it’s all too easy to imagine a more widely embraced Best Picture nominee like “The Artist” or “Hugo” undeservedly triumphing on the night. The Academy owes Lubezki big time, but how many voters are aware of that?
At the very least, Lubezki can count on the respect of his peers, made abundantly clear in Variety’s fascinating Cinematographers On Cinematographers feature, in which a number of major DPs single out their favorite achievements in the field from 2011. It’s a diverse, generously spread selection, but three contributors — Hagen Bogdanski, Javier Aguirresarobe and the venerable Caleb Deschanel, himself a five-time Oscar bridesmaid — have chosen to single out Lubezki’s work. (Weirdly, the only other DP to cop more than one tribute is Phedon Papamichael, whose work in “The Descendants” and “The Ides of March” is, to put it mildly, hardly transcendent.)
Having a veteran of Deschanel’s stature singing your praises is pretty special in itself, but his piece for Variety is particularly specific and perceptive on the merits of Lubezki’s work in the film. Would that more voters in this field bore in mind his point that cinematography isn’t merely about exquisite still images, but the camera’s relationship to the film’s onscreen participants:
“Most people think of cinematographers as choosing subjects of an epic nature to show off what they do — big, sweeping images of war or pageantry. In “Tree of Life” the cinematography records a small story, a celebration of the courage of everyday life. But it does it so up close and so effortlessly that it has the effect of elevating the intimacy of the story to a grand scale.
“You could argue anyone could use the technique to the same effect. But to achieve this intimacy with the camera requires trust. The great photographers of life — like Diane Arbus and Walker Evans and Robert Frank — all must have had some special quality: a personality of nurturing and non-judgment that frees the subjects to reveal their most intimate reality. It really is what makes a great photographer, every bit as much as understanding composition and lighting.”
Amen to that. Plenty more good stuff in the Variety feature, including reigning Oscar champ Wally Pfister on “Midnight in Paris,” and in turn, Jeff Cronenweth on the Pfister-shot “Moneyball.” Check it out here.
What are your predictions for tomorrow’s ASC announcement?
I’ll offer up my picks:
“Anonymous” (Anna Foerster)
“The Artist” (Guillame Schiffman)
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (Jeff Cronenweth)
“Hugo” (Robert Richardson)
“The Tree of Life” (Emmanuel Lubezki)
Meh. Looks totally wrong. I hope they jazz it up a bit, though.
Let’s go:
Tree of Life
Hugo
The Artist (Although I can’t see why)
War Horse (I think it gets in here)
and DRIVE (A girl can dream can’t she?)
ALT: Moneyball
I definitely think Moneyball could score here.
It’s in my top 5. I hope it does.
Hmmmm, I’m a bit surprised to hear the love for the “Moneyball” cinematography. Don’t get me wrong, I love the film and I thought Miller and Pfister did the right thing in not giving the film a glassy studio-made sheen, especially when considering Pfister’s bolder compositions in his Nolan collaborations. It has a very naturalistic feel, as it should, but I think it’s far-reaching to give it best of the year considerations. Nor do I expect the cinematographers to go for it, the only visually bold offerings in “Moneyball” come during the night game scenes, which were gorgeously shot but make up such a minuscule fraction of the film.
My picks, NGNG flavored:
The Artist
Hugo
Drive
The Tree of Life
We Need To Talk About Kevin
wildcards – War Horse, Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 2, Moneyball.
NGNG?
I believe this is Awardsdaily’s No guts, no glory
Yep!
Kudos to the HP shout-out. The cinematography on Deathly hallows is excellent and certainly nomination worthy, but probably very much a long shot this year. No doubt The Tree of Life cinematography rules the year, but the Artist and Hugo also amaze. And Shame, while we’re at it. And… I’ll stop, but it’s been a really good year for cinematography, come to think of it all.
Even more kudos for pointing out We Need To Talk About Kevin. If you ask me, there’s a whole lot more to this film that just Tilda Swinton’s performance, and that has been underappreciated so far this season. The same is true of course, especially in the cinematography context, of Melancholia and Drive, two excellent films altogether which find evocative and beautiful images for their dark subject matters. If I have one major beef with the awards season in general, it’s the groupthink that, each year, manages to make every list look 75% the same as every other, regardless of whether this list has to do with films as a whole, with directing, cinematography, art direction, etc… The critics seem to rally around a certain group. And the guilds do too. Invariably, a good number of very deserving achievements gets lost in the shuffle. If only they could manage to think outside the box sometimes…
Danny: Indeed it was. ‘Tinker Tailor’, Another Earth, Bellflower, Attack The Block, The Guard, Jane Eyre, A Separation, Miss Bala, all great stuff with surprisingly rich photography. Even popcorn stuff like ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Ghost Protocol’ are making great cases for themselves.
I’m a bit partial on Melancholia though. Super bright crisp exteriors vs. Dark and gray interiors. Weird lens configuration.
Matthias: “If only they could manage to think outside the box sometimes…”.
Studio campaigning is also to blame here, though. A film massively released and FYC-promoted will inevitably get called for-this-and-that award over the film of little to no financial support (think of The Way Back… or MMMM, this year). They will only go so far for said handicapped films, because they might as well be completely unaware of them.
The Artist
Hugo
The Tree of Life
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Bridesmaids, I mean, Midnight in Paris
I’ll toss out my ASC predictions:
“The Artist” (Guillame Schiffman)
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (Jeff Cronenweth)
“Hugo” (Robert Richardson)
“Moneyball” (Wally Pfister)
“The Tree of Life” (Emmanuel Lubezki)
Kris are you doing your best shots of the year article
Yes, and as I’ve said, it won’t be until next month.
Kris, I disagree with you about the cinematography on The Ides of March and The Descendants. Maybe the images aren’t constantly calling out how wonderfully shot they are, but both films certainly looked better than the usual Hollywood product. Not that I think they deserve Oscar nominations. I was glad to see a call out to Roger Deakins’ work on In Time, which was evocative and striking. I’d love to see Drive or TTSS nominated but they probably won’t be.
You’re referring to Guy, not me. I don’t think the photography of Descendants is inspired, but the work on Ides is incredibly underrated.
Oops, I see now that Guy wrote this article. Sorry…
No worries. I welcome your disagreement, but I think The Descendants is actually rather poorly composed.
The Ides of March should get a nod for Cinematography too. But I guess it’s one of the categories it won’t be recognized for, but very deserving.
I’ll guess Artist, Hugo, War Horse, Tree of Life, and 5th slot btwn. Anonymous and Dragon Tattoo (prob this one).
Dragon Tattoo and War Horse were the two films that really impressed me this year.
Would have liked to see Water For Elephants there.
Very interesting to read different opinions on the Digital Vs Film debate directly from the men behind the camera.
Pfister seems worried about loosing film, whereas people like Deakins seem to be completely excited to switch to digital.
“Peculiarly lit” is the perfect descriptor for War Horse. I don’t know what was up with some of those shots. And given that that’s kinda important with cinematography (:sarcasm:), I hope it misses tomorrow.
You must not be familiar with some of the melodramas of the 40s and 50s that “War Horse” was intentionally emulating. None of the lighting in the film struck me as remotely peculiar.
I’m familiar with exactly the aesthetic Kaminski is going for. My problem with his work is he switches between channelling the stylised, studio-exterior lighting of the 40s — the John Ford references all but peel off the screen here — with an airier, more overtly Spielbergian epic sensibility whenever the film enters its big set pieces, and never satisfyingly knits the two modes together.
Ah – so that prolonged Battle of Somme sequence, for instance, would be an example of the “Spielbergian epic sensibility?” I can understand that. It kind of feels like “Saving Private Ryan” in the middle of “How Green Was My Valley.” But it didn’t really bother me.
Guy: He only does that on the Naracott’s farm in the beginning, because he wanted them to “pop off the land” and not blend in. He said he wanted them to shape the land, not be a part of it. Which makes it interesting at theat the end, aside from the fact that Albert is irrevocably changed, they’re all cast under the red glow, blending into the landscape.
Personally, I didn’t find any of the shifts jarring, and personally loved the way each section had a different vibe to it.
I couldn’t stand the use of those gaudy orange lens filters at the end of the movie, which was clearly a sendup of “Gone with the Wind”. That look is slightly less bothersome in Technicolor, which has its own fake-looking quality, but in modern film, it looks so outrageous, as if everything is enveloped in a wildfire. Other than that, I was alright with Kaminski’s choices throughout. Standard gloss, but suitable for this kind of material.
I liked War Horse overall, but the final scene, with the blazing orange sky, is possibly the ugliest thing I saw in a movie this year. That alone should quash its chance for a nomination.
Predictions:
“The Artist”
“War Horse”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“The Tree of Life”
God, I really hope they recognize the year’s most underrated achievement in Cinematography from one of the most uniquely styled cinematographers to come out in a while, Hoyte van Hoytema’s work on “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”. Much of that same poetic sensibility he displayed in his previous collaboration with Alfredson “Let the Right One in”, but it’s by no means a retread. The odd color scheme, with its greys, blues and oranges, the smokey atmosphere of every room, the grainy quality of the 35mm stock, all of it is perfect for this film. The things he does with focus lensing/depth of field as a way of telling the story is so impressive.
I agree. TTSS would be my number three this year (behind Tree of Life and Drive). I wish TTSS was doing better, my biggest hope is that it will be nominated for art direction. Such a great job there. But when your biggest hope is for an AD nom, you know it’s gotten frosty.
I don’t know if anybody else is a geeky as me to recognize this. But one of the cinematographers they talk about in the Variety piece was Alwin Kuchler, who shot Joe Wright’s “Hanna” and had previously worked with Lynne Ramsay on “Morvern Callar” and “Ratcatcher”. Lynne Ramsay, of course, made a film this year called “We Need to Talk About Kevin”, which was lensed by Seamus McGarvey, who is probably best known for collaborating previously with Joe Wright on “Atonement”, and will work with Wright again on “Anna Karenina”. I wonder if Wright and Ramsay had a meeting together and decided to do a cinematographer switcheroo.
DP swap …. Now, I’d watch that show!
The Tree of Life
The Artist
Hugo
Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
NGNG: Ides of March – some really dramatic and memorable shots
I remember one critics group gave their cinematography prize to “Drive”. That’s the only one I can recall. I predict the org will go with “Tree of Life”, “The Artist”, “Hugo”, “War Horse” and “Melancholia”.
Re: Pfister on Midnight in Paris
I wouldn’t be surprised if MiP gets some love in the tech categories at the Oscars, particularly in Art Direction and Costume. The Academy loves cross-generational eye candy.
If only Bal (Honey) could get some notice. Some of my favorite cinematography since, oh I don’t know, Spirit of the Beehive?
I must echo Rashad. ‘Water for Elephants’ was, indeed, gorgeous. Actually, after re-watching it, I think it’s deserving of awards attention for Cinematography, Art Direction, Costumes, and Score. I doubt it’ll get any with AMPAS, though.
I love this feature. Are they going to do one for composers? I would love to see that.
What time are they announcing?
ASC had wrong date posted, they are releasing the nominations on Thursday 1/12
Anyone know why HP 7.2 is being overlooked? I thought the cinematography was spectacular. Then again, I thought 7.1 was even better, and that didn’t do much in terms of awards.
Well, it hasn’t been overlooked YET. Hardly award-level stuff, though, in my opinion.