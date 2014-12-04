‘Dr Quinn, Morphine Woman’: Jane Seymour goes full Heisenberg in twisted TV update

#Funny or Die #Breaking Bad
12.04.14 3 years ago

Funny or Die

As I always suspected, Jane Seymour is absolutely terrifying. Not even kidding! I'm trembling right now.

Welcome to the dark, sociopathic world of “Dr. Quinn, Morphine Woman,” an update of the beloved '90s drama series for the “Netflix generation” that is not at all like “Breaking Bad.” Nope, no similarities. None. Hey, isn't that Skinny Pete?

Back to Jane Seymour. Did you ever see the episode of “My Life on the D-List” where she got visibly annoyed with Kathy Griffin? Haunting.

(Funny or Die)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Funny or Die#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADDr Quinn Medicine WomanDr Quinn Morphine WomanFUNNY OR DIEJANE SEYMOURRIOT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP