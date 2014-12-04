‘Dr Quinn, Morphine Woman’: Jane Seymour goes full Heisenberg in twisted TV update

Funny or Die

As I always suspected, Jane Seymour is absolutely terrifying. Not even kidding! I'm trembling right now.

Welcome to the dark, sociopathic world of “Dr. Quinn, Morphine Woman,” an update of the beloved '90s drama series for the “Netflix generation” that is not at all like “Breaking Bad.” Nope, no similarities. None. Hey, isn't that Skinny Pete?

Back to Jane Seymour. Did you ever see the episode of “My Life on the D-List” where she got visibly annoyed with Kathy Griffin? Haunting.

