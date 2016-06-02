The Last Batch of ‘Cursed Child’ Portraits Feature Draco Malfoy

All week, Pottermore has been teasing us with cast portraits from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. We've seen the main three – Harry, Hermione, and Ron – and now we get a glimpse at Draco Malfoy (played by Alex Price) and his son Scorpius (Anthony Boyle).

It's great casting, as the two actors look eerily alike, and Scorpius certainly has the bad boy look that, as Rowling puts it, “is going to do nothing to turn girls off the Malfoy men.” (Though we have some mixed feelings on adult Draco's ponytail.)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two? debuts in London on June 7. You can find out more information on the official site.

Alex Price as Draco Malfoy. (Credit: Pottermore)

Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy (Credit: Pottermore)

The Malfoy Men (Credit: Pottermore)