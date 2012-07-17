Drake and Feist lead Polaris Prize shortlist

07.17.12

Canada’s prestigious Polaris Prize has narrowed down its list of nominees to ten very lucky finalists.

The prize spotlights the best album made by a Canadian artist, and this year’s shortlist is typically diverse.

Among the highlights are Top 40 star Drake, Edmonton rapper Cadence Weapon, Toronto art-punks Fucked Up, experimental one-woman show Grimes and singer-songwriter Leslie Feist (also affiliated with the previously short-listed Broken Social Scene). 

The winner will receive a $30,000 prize.

Previous winners include Arcade Fire, Final Fantasy, Patrick Watson, Caribou and Fucked Up (they’re going for a record).

Here’s the complete shortlist:

Cadence Weapon – “Hope in Dirt City”
Cold Specks – “I Predict a Graceful Expulsion”
Drake – “Take Care”
Kathleen Edwards – “Voyageur”
Feist – “Metals”
Fucked Up – “David Comes to Life”
Grimes – “Visions”
Handsome Furs – “Sound Kapital”
Japandroids – “Celebration Rock”
Yamantaka // Sonic Titan – “YT//ST”

The winner will be announced September 24.

