Drake drops new love song 'Days in the East'

04.03.14 4 years ago

Another day, another new Drake song. Following yesterday”s “Draft Day,” Drizzy has shared a new track called “Days in the East.” Listen below.

The love song pairs Drake”s intense sing-rapping with Noah “40″ Shebib and PartyNextDoor”s moody beats. Many speculate that the woman Drake is talking about is Rihanna – it samples her hit “Stay” at one point – but he only mentions drinking tea with Erykah Badu.

On “Draft Day,” Drake name-checks actress Jennifer Lawrence, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel and Chance the Rapper.

Drake has not confirmed whether these two new songs are leftovers from 2013″s “Nothing Was the Same” or a taste of what”s to come on his next album.

