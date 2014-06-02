Drake drops new song, ‘0 to 100/The Catch Up’ and hints at new album coming in ’15

Drake takes advantage of his new single to let folks know that his label OVO has got a very busy spring coming, how his father”s desertion affected him, and how, at 27, he”s only getting started.

On mid-tempo, hypnotic, hazy “0 to 100/The Catch Up,” which Drake released on Sunday, he hits the usual beats about working harder and smarter than everybody and, of course, Mr. Modest adds “If I ain”t the greatest, I”m headed for it.”

But he also gives some insight into his past. He brings up how he”s always been ready since the days he was little and would wait for his father to show up. “He ain”t show/valuable lesson man/I had to grow up/thats why I never ask for help/I do it for you ni**as and do it for myself.”

He then reveals that his album will drop in spring, as will new releases from, OVO acts PND, OB and Magid Jordan.

He also questions where he lost other rappers and then realizes that maybe he just moved past them.

All these ramblings are over an uncluttered, sparse beat by Boi-1da, Noah “40” Shebib and Nineteen85 and Noel “Detail” Fisher, according to Rolling Stone. The song changes tempo slightly during last third of the album features an ethereal James Blake sample singing, “Could it be the way that I'll catch up” over and over again over handclapping until it fades. Last year, the British singer/songwriter remixed Drake's “Come Thru.”

Drake”s final words of wisdom: “Being humble doesn”t work as well as being aware.”

