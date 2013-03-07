Listen: Drake drops new song ‘5AM in Toronto’

Sweaters and suitcases! Drake has new track, and it’s legions better than “Started from the Bottom.”

“5am in Toronto” appeared on the October’s Very Own Soundcloud page at about 1am this morning, but it’s got enough biting, raw cuts at the Young Money singer/rapper’s rivals to take you through the day. Well, except for “Wildin”, doin” shit that”s way out of your budget / Owl sweaters and saddle luggage, you gotta love it,” that’s just funny.

“[I] give these n*ggas the look, the verse and the hook / that’s why every song sound like Drake featuring Drake,” he raps in these great, looping rhymes, with the backing of producer Boi-1da.

“It”s funny when you think a n*gga blew up after Lupe / Niggas treat me like I”ve been here for 10 / Some niggas been here for a couple, never been here again.” I wonder if Lupe Fiasco, wishes Lupe blew up after Lupe.

This could be a cut from Drake’s next record “Nothing Was the Same,” details of which are almost non-existent at this point besides the prospect it could arrive this summer, via Cash Money/Young Money/Universal Republic.