Watch: Drake gets flashy on Grammy night in brand-new ‘Started From the Bottom’ video

Just in case you needed reminding, Drake is very, very rich.

The double-platinum rapper lays bare his nouveau riche sensibilities in the brand-new video for “Started From the Bottom,” which charts the 2013 Grammy winner’s (he took home Best Rap Album in the pre-televised portion of tonight’s ceremony) rise from lowly grocery store clerk to world-renowned hip-hop superstar in less than five-and-a-half minutes. Interestingly, the clip leaves out the part where Drake (nee Aubrey Graham) scores a series regular role on “Degrassi: The Next Generation” at the age of 15, but let’s not get bogged down in minor details.

All in all, the Director X-helmed clip is just stylish enough to overcome its generic premise and typically-ostentatious hip-hop visuals, presenting an enjoyable fantasy ride for those able to stomach it (though the lame comedic interlude about a third of the way through would’ve been best left on the cutting room floor).

My grade for the video: B. After watching all the white Bentley-riding, private jet-flying, beachside mansion-dwelling action below, you can rate it for yourself at top left.