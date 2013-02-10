B

Watch: Drake gets flashy on Grammy night in brand-new ‘Started From the Bottom’ video

#Drake
02.10.13 5 years ago

Just in case you needed reminding, Drake is very, very rich.

The double-platinum rapper lays bare his nouveau riche sensibilities in the brand-new video for “Started From the Bottom,” which charts the 2013 Grammy winner’s (he took home Best Rap Album in the pre-televised portion of tonight’s ceremony) rise from lowly grocery store clerk to world-renowned hip-hop superstar in less than five-and-a-half minutes. Interestingly, the clip leaves out the part where Drake (nee Aubrey Graham) scores a series regular role on “Degrassi: The Next Generation” at the age of 15, but let’s not get bogged down in minor details.

All in all, the Director X-helmed clip is just stylish enough to overcome its generic premise and typically-ostentatious hip-hop visuals, presenting an enjoyable fantasy ride for those able to stomach it (though the lame comedic interlude about a third of the way through would’ve been best left on the cutting room floor).

My grade for the video: B. After watching all the white Bentley-riding, private jet-flying, beachside mansion-dwelling action below, you can rate it for yourself at top left.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGS2013 Grammy Awards2013 GRAMMYSDrakeDrake new albumDrake third albumStarted From The BottomStarted From the Bottom video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP