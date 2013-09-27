Drake’ ‘Nothing Was The Same’ changes everything on next week’s Billboard 200

It will be another week of huge debuts on the Billboard 200 album chart next week as six albums bow in the top 10.

No one comes close to Drake, whose “Nothing Was The Same” will sell up to 695,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. That gves it the second-highest debut sales week of the year, second only to Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience,” which sold 968,000. This will mark his third consecutive No. 1 album and will surpass his previous weekly high, 631,000 for “Take Care.”

Following Drake in a distant second will be Kings of Leon”s “Mechanical Bull,” which will sell up to 120,000 copies. Cher”s “Closer To The Truth” will bow at No. 3 with 70,000, while Elton John”s “Diving Board” comes in at No. 4 (45,000-50,000).

This week”s No. 1, Jack Johnson”s “From Here To Now To You,” slides to No. 5 (40,000), while former No. 1, Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” goes to No. 6 (37,000), while staying atop Billboard”s Country Albums Chart.

The other new entries in top 10 belong to Dream Theater, whose self-titled album launches at No. 7 (35,000), and Sting with “The Last Ship” at No. 10 (23,000).

Rounding out the top 10 are Justin Moore”s “Off The Beaten Path” at No. 8 (27,000) and 2 Chainz” “B.O.A.T.S. II #Me at No. 9 (23,000).