Drake reveals ‘Nothing Was the Same’ covers and pushes back release date

08.22.13 5 years ago

Drake has revealed not just one but two album covers for his fresh album “Nothing Was the Same.”

Illustrator Kadir Nelson penned Drizzy’s likeness in child form and adult form for the blue-dominated images. Drake was emotionally blue on the cover of his last album “Take Care.”

That out there now, the rapper and singer has pushed back the release date for his album by a week: “Nothing Was the Same” will be out Sept. 24 now, not Sept. 17. When you started from the bottom, maybe you need a little more time…

Both his 2010 album “Thank Me Later” and 2011’s “Take Care” made it to No. 1 on The Billboard 200.

