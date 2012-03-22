Drake sets summer Club Paradise tour dates with J. Cole, Waka Flocka Flame

03.22.12 6 years ago

Drake’s tour has gone so well this winter and spring, he’s taking Paradise straight into this summer.

The Young Money star has tapped J. Cole, Waka Flocka Flame, French Montana, Meek Mill and recent Nicki Minaj collaborators 2 Chainz as openers for amphitheater dates, kicking off on May 7 in Concord, Calif. Dates run through mid-June.

Tickets for this stint will go on sale tomorrow (March 23) via LiveNation. Citi card holders are already in the middle of a pre-sale.

“I feel like this tour is coming at the perfect time,” says Drake. “It’s taking place in the season that we all wait for, We’re outdoors and you’ve got every single artist you wait to hear in the club on one bill…that’s Club Paradise.”

His latest tour stopped off at college arenas and in Europe, with almost all dates sold-out. The stint comes in support of his newest “Take Care,” which is still sitting in the top 10 of The Billboard 200 after its release back in November.

HitFix reported on Drake’ Club Paradise preview at Sundance earlier this year, with a review here.

Meanwhile, Drizzy’s many openers are all making news of their own in recent days.

J. Cole appeared in Missy Elliott’s “Nobody’s Perfect” video last week, and will drop by “The Tonight Show” tomorrow.

Yesterday, Waka Flocka announced an official June 12 release date for his anticipated album “Triple F Life: Friends, Fans & Family” via Twitter. Recent Immaculate Noise interviewee Tyler, the Creator will be featured on the set.

Meek Mill has been tearing up hip-hop radio with “Lean Wit It,” and now there’s a video to match. The song is included on Maybach Music Group’s “Self Made Vol. II” group album, out soon-ish, and on “Dreamchasers 2.” And the clip features all sorts of cars that you can’t have.

In case you missed it earlier this week, check out 2 Chainz’ contribution to Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” (from her imminent “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” album). The 2 Chainz crew’s limelight was also stolen briefly at SXSW last week, when Big Sean and Kanye West crashed their party.

French Montana was recently included in XXL’s 2012 Freshman Class.

Here are Drake’s new Club Paradise tour dates:

May 7 – Concord, CA  @ Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord**     
May 8 – Irvine, CA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater                        
May 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ashley Furniture HomeStore Pavilion            
May 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena                         
May 13 – Denver, CO  @ Comfort Dental Amphitheatre           
May 14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents The Pavilion 
May 16 – Dallas, TX  @ Gexa Energy Pavilion            
May 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center                            
May 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Charlotte             
May 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood                    
May 22 – Raleigh, NC @ Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek      
May 23 – Virginia Beach, VA  @ Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach                
May 25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center                                                             
May 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ First Niagara Pavilion               
May 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center                   
May 30 – Detroit, MI  @ DTE Energy Music Theatre                      
June 1- Indianapolis, IN  @ Klipsch Music Center                           
June 2 – Chicago, IL @ First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre           
June 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum                   
June 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center             
June 8 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center                          
June 9 – Philadelphia, PA  @ Susquehanna Bank Center     
June 11 – Hartford, CT @ Comcast Theatre   
June 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center                                                   
June 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY  @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center            
June 16 – New York, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater             
June 17 – Boston, MA @ Comcast Center                            
                              
** J. Cole will not be appearing on this date

