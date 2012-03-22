Drake sets summer Club Paradise tour dates with J. Cole, Waka Flocka Flame

Drake’s tour has gone so well this winter and spring, he’s taking Paradise straight into this summer.
The Young Money star has tapped J. Cole, Waka Flocka Flame, French Montana, Meek Mill and recent Nicki Minaj collaborators 2 Chainz as openers for amphitheater dates, kicking off on May 7 in Concord, Calif. Dates run through mid-June.
Tickets for this stint will go on sale tomorrow (March 23) via LiveNation. Citi card holders are already in the middle of a pre-sale.
“I feel like this tour is coming at the perfect time,” says Drake. “It’s taking place in the season that we all wait for, We’re outdoors and you’ve got every single artist you wait to hear in the club on one bill…that’s Club Paradise.”
His latest tour stopped off at college arenas and in Europe, with almost all dates sold-out. The stint comes in support of his newest “Take Care,” which is still sitting in the top 10 of The Billboard 200 after its release back in November.
HitFix reported on Drake’ Club Paradise preview at Sundance earlier this year, with a review here.
Meanwhile, Drizzy’s many openers are all making news of their own in recent days.
J. Cole appeared in Missy Elliott’s “Nobody’s Perfect” video last week, and will drop by “The Tonight Show” tomorrow.
Yesterday, Waka Flocka announced an official June 12 release date for his anticipated album “Triple F Life: Friends, Fans & Family” via Twitter. Recent Immaculate Noise interviewee Tyler, the Creator will be featured on the set.
Meek Mill has been tearing up hip-hop radio with “Lean Wit It,” and now there’s a video to match. The song is included on Maybach Music Group’s “Self Made Vol. II” group album, out soon-ish, and on “Dreamchasers 2.” And the clip features all sorts of cars that you can’t have.
In case you missed it earlier this week, check out 2 Chainz’ contribution to Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap” (from her imminent “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” album). The 2 Chainz crew’s limelight was also stolen briefly at SXSW last week, when Big Sean and Kanye West crashed their party.
French Montana was recently included in XXL’s 2012 Freshman Class.
Here are Drake’s new Club Paradise tour dates:
Dang he not coming to Fl !!!! #Nolove I would had gladly bought a ticket !!!