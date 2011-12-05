DreamWorks dominates Annie nods with ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ and ‘Puss in Boots’

The 39th annual Annie Award nominees have been announced this morning, and as usual, DreamWorks Animation had a really strong showing. The studio’s one-two punch of “Kung Fu Panda 2” and “Puss in Boots” led the field with 11 and nine nominations respectively.
DreamWorks has been mobilizing as of late behind the scenes, bringing on awards publicists outside of the in-house Paramount team. The thinking is that the studio has a big slate, what with home-grown productions like “The Adventures of Tintin” and “Rango” to work with as it is, and no one wants the focus split too much. That’s doubly important considering that, even in a five-nominee year, it’ll be tough for DreamWorks to get both of its films in.
“The Adventures of Tintin” managed to be nominated for Best Animated Feature, but as I’ve been mentioning all season, I anticipated the film would be qualified as animation for the Oscars to avoid a stink, but I don’t expect the animation branch to nominate it in the final analysis. We’ll see if that happens.
“Winnie the Pooh” managed to nail down 8 nominations (including for writing and directing), but somehow missed out on the “let’s nominate everything” Best Animated Feature category. What gives there?
Meanwhile, Pixar joined the party again this year after protesting via exclusion last year. The studio had beef with the rules and judging procedures of the organization and didn’t submit “Toy Story 3” for consideration last year. I guess it’s water under the bridge now as “Cars 2” was submitted this year and received seven nominations.
Fox’s “Rio” and the aforementioned “Rango” scored 8 nominations apiece. Curiously, Aardman’s “Arthur Christmas” only managed 6.
Of the short subject category, “I Tawt I Taw a Puddy Tat,” “La Luna” “Paths of Hate,” “Sunday” and “Wild Life” are the films cited that were advanced by the Academy
The full list of nominations:
Best Animated Feature
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“A Cat in Paris”
“Arrugas (Wrinkles)”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Cars 2”
“Chico & Rita”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Rio”
Best Animated Special Production
“Adventure Time: Thank You”
“Batman: Year One”
“Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas”
“Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters”
“Prey 2”
“Star Tours”
Best Animated Short Subject
“Adam and Dog”
“I Tawt I Taw a Puddy Tat”
“La Luna”
“(Notes on) Biology”
“Paths of Hate”
“Sunday”
“The Ballad of Nessie”
“The Girl and the Fox”
“Wild Life”
Animated Effects in an Animated Production
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Cars 2”
“Cars 2”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Animated Effects in a Live Action Production
“Cowboys & Aliens”
“Cowboys & Aliens”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
Character Animation in a Feature Production
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rio”
“Rio”
“Winnie the Pooh”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
“HOP”
“Paul”
“Paul”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Character Design in a Feature Production
“Arthur Christmas”
“Cars 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Rio”
Directing in a Feature Production
“Gnomeo & Juliet”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Rio”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Music in a Feature Production
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rio”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Production Design in a Feature Production
“Cars 2”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Rio”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Storyboarding in a Feature Production
“Arthur Christmas”
“Cars 2”
“Gnomeo & Juliet”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Rango”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Voice Acting in a Feature Production
Ashley Jensen, “Arthur Christmas”
Bill Nighy, “Arthur Christmas”
Jim Cummings, “Gnomeo & Juliet”
Gary Oldman, “Kung Fu Panda 2”
James Hong, “Kung Fu Panda 2”
Zach Galifianakis, “Puss in Boots”
Jemaine Clement, “Rio”
Writing in a Feature Production
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Gnomeo & Juliet”
“Rango”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Editing in a Feature Production
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Cars 2”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
JURIED AWARDS
Winsor McCay Award: Walt Peregoy, Borge Ring, Robert Searle
June Foray Award: Art Leonardi
Special Achievement: Depth Analysis
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I believe TINTIN was indeed nominated for Best Animated Feature.
And the nominated shorts PATHS OF HATE and SUNDAY were also shortlisted by the Academy.
The Annie did nominate Tintin for Best Animated Feature.
Cars 2 and Rio get in in a field of 11 and not Pooh…
Indeed Tintin was nominated. My mistake and deepest apologies. I didn’t notice it because it was listed as “Tintin” and not “The Adventures of Tintin,” so a total goof on my part.
Kris, did they change the rules for the Best [Animated] Film Category at the Annies? I don’t remember there being this many nominees before…it looks like they made room for films that might not get nominated elsewhere, like Oscar hopefuls Chico & Rita (this year’s art-house nominee probably) and Wrinkles…
No voice acting nomination for Andy Serkis in ‘Tintin?’ They really are acknowledging that one as grudgingly as they possibly can.
But they decided not to nominate Spielberg for directing, oh you Annies! I kind of get them, since the film was directed in a different way than the others, but it’s still a shame.
No nomination for Johnny Depp or anyone from the voice cast of Rango? And they nominated Jermaine Clement over Emmy-winning voice-over artist (The Simpsons) and Oscar-nominee Anne Hathaway? This is almost as odd as when they nominated Patrick Warburton over Jerry Seinfeld for Bee Movie and Julie Kavner over Nancy Cartwright and Dan Castellaneta for The Simpsons Movie
Jemaine Clement was the best thing about the movie, though.
Yeah, Jemaine Clement does terrific work in Rio — easily the film’s standout. What do Anne Hathaway’s previous accolades have to do with anything?
And yeah, Julie Kavner was the right call too.
The voice work in Rio is terrific all around. They could have and should have nominated Eisenberg, Mann, etc.
Excluding Spielberg’s work in Tintin while nominating the film itself is an absolute shame. And only points how awkward they allowed the themselves to become.
Rango’s an outsider for the animated community; I think Johnny Depp may literally be the only guy on the cast and crew to have worked on an animated movie before.
Kavner did extraordinary work on The Simpson’s Movie. By far the best work in that film.
And I have absolute faith in Tintin being nomianted (and even winning). They can’t ignore the film itself. Not when it’s that impressive and this well receieved – watch that RT rating climb!
The only reason Tintin isn’t up for directing is because if it was Spielberg would easily win (especially considering he operated the camera on it).
In any case, Tintin did pretty great. Five nominations will only strengthen it’s case for the Oscar.
I’ve been predicting Kung Fu Panda 2 would win the Annies since August; I feel more confident.
Basically, Rango (or even Tintin, though I haven’t seen it yet for obvious reasons) should win it, but one is by a group of newcomers to animation, and the other is mo-cap.
So, since Pixar flatlined with Cars 2 (I’m guessing they’re getting a “welcome back!” vote on the animated feature after boycotting last year, though why on earth Winnie the Pooh isn’t I have no idea), DreamWorks is the studio to go to; Kung Fu Panda 2 was just the better movie, so that has to count for something, right?
Of course, the original Kung Fu Panda was pretty much the reason Disney boycotted, so that might hurt and they go with Puss in Boots, or, hell, just the most deserving movie in Rango. Or Tintin.
Also, if I’m doing the math right, going by the Branch numbers on Awards Daily, the Animation Branch has just enough votes to squeak an animated movie onto the Best Picture line up if they all pull together as a team.
I don’t think anyone is predicting that, and maybe their are more “Live Action Short” members than “Animators” (since they share a branch), but they apparently did it the last two years running.
The complete exclusion of “Happy Feet 2” is curious. Dislike it many sure do, but it’s animation is superb and the effects are outstanding.