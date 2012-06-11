‘Dredd’ first look: New poster and images

The new poster and two new stills from September’s sci-fi action thriller “Dredd” don’t reveal a whole lot. We basically get three different looks at Dredd’s suit, but there are enough clues to suggest the film will offer up a darker take than Sylvester Stallone’s 1995 flop “Judge Dredd.” One that promises to hew closer to Dredd creator John Wagner’s famously ultra-violent comic series.

The new “Dredd” stars Karl Urban in the title role — a futuristic cop who serves as judge, jury and instant executioner — with Olivia Thirlby as his rookie partner and “Game of Thrones'” Lena Headey as a vicious prostitute turned drug lord. It’s directed by Pete Travis (“Vantage Point”) and written by Alex Garland (“Never Let Me Go,” “28 Days Later”).

“Dredd” was filmed in 3D and the plot includes a drug called “Slo-Mo,” which causes its users to “experience reality at a fraction of its normal speed.” So expect an awful lot of slow motion photography…

Take a look at the new poster and stills below:

POSTER:

JUDGE DREDD WITH BODIES ON THE FLOOR:

DREDD HEADS OUT TO MEGA CITY ONE:

“Dredd” opens Sept. 21