DVR Gridlock 2012-13: Sunday Nights

[Over the next six days, I’m going to be glancing, night-by-night, at how the primetime schedules have changed after the network announcements at upfronts. I’ll be looking at how the various changes will impact the ratings races on each night, as well as my own DVRing habits. Readers can chime in on how their own DVRs will be impacted. And yes, this brief series assumes that anybody still watches TV on their TVs. I’m old-fashioned.]
SUNDAY NIGHTS
7:00 p.m.
ABC: “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
CBS: “60 Minutes”
FOX: “The OT,” “The Cleveland Show”
NBC: NFL Pre-Game
8:00 p.m.
ABC: “Once Upon a Time”
CBS: “The Amazing Race”
FOX: “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers”
NBC: Sunday Night Football
9 p.m.
ABC: “Revenge”
CBS: “The Good Wife”
FOX: “Family Guy,” “American Dad”
NBC: Sunday Night Football
10 p.m.
ABC: “666 Park Avenue”
CBS: “The Mentalist”
NBC: Sunday Night Football
What’s Changed: The two big Sunday moves were ABC’s shift of “Revenge” from a comfy Wednesday slot to the differently comfy “Desperate Housewives” slot and CBS’ move of “The Mentalist” into what has most recently been the “CSI: Miami” slot at 10 p.m. [or whenever football pushes the slot to]. The night’s only new program is “666 Park Avenue,” though the supernatural real estate drama is so much like a horror-tinged combination of the two shows leading into it that it doesn’t seem that foreign.
How the Ratings Race Is Impacted: With “Desperate Housewives” down dramatically in its waning years and “Revenge” establishing itself as a solid Wednesday performer, ABC won’t lose much in this swap and may even gain a little thanks to giving “Revenge” a more successful lead-in. ABC would have rather developed an alternative “DH” replacement either in “Pan Am” or “GCB” (or even “Missing” or… anywhere) and while “Revenge” will keep this night steady, ABC’s sacrifice of its first Wednesday 10 p.m. toehold in years is a steep price. “Revenge” also is going against one of the few other upscale, brainy soaps on primetime with “Good Wife,” plus whichever dramas AMC, HBO and Showtime are running. Since “Revenge” is the buzzier and younger-skewing drama, it’ll probably eat into the already dwindling 18-49 numbers for “Good Wife,” but “Good Wife” will eat into the overall “Revenge” audience, though “Revenge” is a stronger DVR show. Fortunately for ABC, “666 Park Avenue” has almost no standards to live up to in the 10 p.m. hour and 7 million viewers and a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo would be considered an instant success after what aired there last year. That won’t be easy, because “The Mentalist” is guaranteed to draw better than CBS’ more recent 10 p.m. Sunday dramas, possibly by several million viewers and a half-a-demo point. That still sets both ABC and CBS to be up on the tough night, which will still be dominated by NBC’s football all fall. In the spring, NBC is expected to air “Celebrity Apprentice” for only an hour a week at 9 p.m. followed by the completely incompatible “Do No Harm” at 10 p.m., but that has “overhaul” written all over it.
My Predicted DVR: I recap “Amazing Race” on Eastern time and also record Eastern feeds of the AMC, HBO and Showtime dramas, though even that is obviously a potential logjam. That sets my DVR up for “Once Upon a Time” and FOX comedies at 8 p.m. I lose (or OnDemand) “Family Guy” at 9 p.m. in order to record “Revenge” and “Good Wife.” I can afford to give “666 Park Avenue” some time to grow. Probably. With all of the shifting and new shows, my Sundays remain steady, which is to say jam-packed.
How have the new schedules impacted your Sundays?
Only six days, Dan? The people expect — nay, *demand* — a hard-hitting analysis of all the potential DVR conflicts the networks are providing us on Saturday nights!
I demand it. WHAT IF I’M DVRING BURN OFFS OF PARTNERS AND THE INEVITABLE QUICK NBC FAILURE?!!!
Sunday Night is by far the busiest night of television in my house, especially in the fall, because of all the cable shows. If there’s a good Sunday Night Football game on, that takes precedence over everything else (live sporting events always do). If the game is a blowout, or I don’t particularly care about the outcome, then I’ll be watching Boardwalk Empire live at 9 and Homeland live at 10, followed by Dexter and The Walking Dead via DVR. In the spring, football will be done, but Game of Thrones and Mad Men mean that cable will still be the priority.
Unfortunately, that means that the broadcast networks will have to wait until later in the week, but I’ll definitely make time to stay current with Revenge and The Good Wife (the former should be on Hulu in case my DVR overloads). If a week happens to come by where I don’t have too much work, I’ll do my best to check in on Once Upon A Time and 666 Park Avenue as well.
there’s also the returns of Treme, Homeland, Boardwalk Empire, Dexter (yes, Dexter) and The Walking Dead so I have no idea how i’ll be handling Sunday nights…
co-sign…I don’t want to even think about it right now. I’m also a football fan so Sundays will be quite interesting. I’ll probably be up until 2 am with the dvr.
I can sit on Dexter because my interest is almost nil, TWD-when I get to it. However, Homeland must be seen on Sunday.
I also happen to like the soapy, cheesy Revenge too.
It appears something will have to give. BE and Treme aren’t even a consideration for me to let go.
This night is tough already. Football over runs on CBS make it worse and when Sunday night football is a game I want to watch it completely blows up.
I tend to watch The Amazing Race live because it is a show that is easily spoiled plus for some reason isn’t in Comcast’s On Demand.
I DVR what I can but I usually end up watching at least two or three shows On Demand. The trend of the networks disabling the Fast Forward button and showing the full compliment of commercials has made this somewhat annoying but what can you do?
While I understand football reigns supreme in this television ratings spectrum, I also feel listing the Amazing Race at 8pm instead of it’s weekly roaming time slot is a bit misleading, since clearly it is the strongest of the 8:32pm start times. This has also knocked The Good Wife out of my Sunday viewing rotation as I just can’t be bothered any longer to play “Guess the start time” and just pick it up on Monday.
I’ll be watching 3 straight hours of ABC. Not sure upgrading to standard digital cable will change anything for me since all the cable shows are multiple seasons in.
It won’t affect me at all seeing as I’ll be back in the UK and watching Sunday Night Football in the wee small hours of Monday morning!
Love being on the west coast. Game starts at 4:30 so I don’t miss a thing.
Sunday night remains cable night – Homeland, Dexter – the second YES Dexter, and The Walking Dead.
DVR ABC until 11 (at least at first, we’ll see on 666), CBS until 10, with a half hour extra that can be adjusted for whenever Race starts so GW is covered. Cable dramas record on the later showings (typically 12), sneak in Adult Swim on second showing if needed, go to the bar if the game is Eagles or Giants (a house divided). Annoying, but can be done.
This shows why sports work best on west coast: no conflicts with NBC and CBS shows start at correct times so no worry about DVR not recording correctly. Also, we get AMC’s east coast feed on the HD channel, so those shows air at 7.
Curious: what’s on NBC Sundays after the football game ends on the left coast?
Exactly… plus if the SNF game goes into overtime, I can still get to bed at a decent hour.
@7s Tim, local programming. Our NBC channel does a sportscenter type show featuring local sports stories and breaks down the days NFL games.
To say I miss my West Coast residence due to recording conflicts is the understatement of the century. Sigh, what a mess football makes things.
From cable channels, I’ll only watch Boardwalk Empire and Homeland. If Enlightened returns on fall, I’ll watch it too.
As for network TV, I’ll take a look on the new season of Amazing Race, but ready to bail after two or three episodes if I’m not satisfied. I’ll watch Revenge live and DVR The Good Wife, The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers.
I wonder if it would have been better to swap Revenge and 666 Park Avenue. I can see several reasons in favor:
1. Giving the new show the bigger lead-in, since I would be surprised if Revenge grew out of Once Upon a Time.
2. HUT levels are higher at 9, giving 666 Park Avenue the broadest audience possible.
3. The new ABC show would be going up against the weaker CBS show (Good Wife). The proven ABC show would be going up against the stronger CBS show (Mentalist).
The biggest reason I can see for keeping the schedule as is:
1. If 666 Park Avenue fails at 9, it could hurt Revenge too. If it failed at 10, it would be relatively isolated. But I seem to remember Revenge growing out of its lead-in a few times last season, so that indicates that it has its own audience. But of course, an epic flop by 666 Park Avenue could still cause problems.
But ultimately, it doesn’t matter either way to me, since I’ll be recording the whole ABC lineup, plus various cable shows.
Just Bob’s Burgers and Revenge (and maybe 666 Park Avenue) for network shows, but there’s also Boardwalk Empire, Treme, Homeland, Dexter, The Walking Dead and the remaining episodes of Hell on Wheels.
But I don’t watch anything “live” anymore, so I’ll have time to watch all of these. I’m hoping I don’t have early morning classes on Monday.
And this is why I love Hulu Plus.
Hmm…my Sundays in the fall. They were pretty packed in the spring, but will probably be less so in the fall. I was watching Amazing Race only to keep tabs on Brendon and Rachel, so won’t be coming back to that. Mad Men will be over as will Celebrity Apprentice (blame Rob Cesternino’s podcast).
I’ll be watching The Walking Dead, and that will be out of begrudging inertia because I really hated the show last season. I’ll be watching Homeland as well, but I’m from Canada and don’t get Showtime so I’ll have to watch them online in a totally legal way. If the SNF matchup is interesting, I’ll watch some of that. Other than that, not a busy night for me.
Why not use Windows Media Center and record four shows at once? I’ve never had a conflict and get HD signals recorded when they are available for a channel.. And it doesn’t cost anything every month! (though perhaps a critic gets free cable?).
regardless of the method of delivery of the TV, isn’t this a totally useless endeavor seeing as it has the constraint of only focusing on network TV?
i mean, who watches just ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX? there’s a whole palette of incredible TV out there not on the majors.
also, why do you even bother with these cruddy reality / race shows, Daniel? scripted TV needs you, and all of these shows are just so awful (IMO, of course)…..
Moving The Mentalist certainly throws a few complications into the mix for me, especially since there WILL be weekends where Sunday Night Football comes into play (namely, those weekends where the Steelers play Sunday Night). Luckily, all my premium options are already set to West Coast and won’t be directly impacted.
Basically, a “non-overrun” Sunday on CBS means I record Good Wife and Mentalist as scheduled. An “overrun” Sunday means deleting the Good Wife recording and padding the Mentalist recording on each side (early start, late finish) to compensate. The real nightmare is if I decide I like 666 Park Avenue when that premieres. If so, I’ll have little recourse because I can only record two shows at once on my DVR and I have no West Coast for the broadcast nets. What I do have is an over the air receiver (aka “bunny ears”) which means letting the regular stuff record on the DVR while watching the Steelers on the bunny ears.
Basic cable options can be pushed to the late night encores as needed. Any interference this poses to the premium options or my Adult Swim recordings can be solved by shuffling to those encores (which in the AS cases may mean recording things at 7:30 Monday morning).
As an aside, I welcome the cable network brave enough to try scheduling Sundays @ 8. It doesn’t look like the networks, particularly CBS or ABC, are going to be compelled to improve from the low-quality, (relatively) high-ratings trash that currently occupies the hour…
I’ll be sticking with Once Upon a Time and The Good Wife, and will watch Revenge and The Mentalist in their new spots. I will also check out the new show 666 Park Avenue, but it’s not of high interest to me
Will The Walking Dead be on Sundays starting in October? If so, then I have a serious conflict with Revenge. Likewise, if season 6 of Mad Men debuts prior to season 2 of Revenge ending one year from now, then I’ve also got a problem. And yes: I am one of “those people” without a DVR.
I did not tune in to either Mad Men or The Good Wife this season, so I doubt I will pick them back up. Nothing else on the Sunday schedule appeals to me, but I share a TV with my husband so I will probably absorb 666 Park Avenue and The Mentalist through proximity :-).
I really thought I’d love “Once Upon A Time” but I finally gave up on it after about 6 or 7 episodes because it was moving so damn slowly. I ejoy the FOX animated shows, and I’m a huge football fan, so that’s my usual Sunday night becuase I gave up on “Housewives” several seasons ago.
I’m intrigues by “666 Park Ave” becuase I’m always game for a show where the Devil or his minions are on the scene causing trouble. Very amusing if done right. Don’t know if that’s the plotline or not, but the title certainly makes it sound that way.
Forgot to mention: I know the “Good Wife” is supposed to be pretty good. I just never got a chance to watch more than the pilot because my TV time is limited. It’s on my list of current shows I need to catch up on via DVD (along with Breaking Bad!).
5 years ago I was log-jammed all over. Past couple of years, very few. Not sure why that is – and I spend more time watching shows I can delete for space…