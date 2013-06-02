DVR Gridlock 2013-14: Sunday Nights

[Over the next six days, I’m going to be glancing, night-by-night, at how the primetime schedules have changed after the network announcements at upfronts. I’ll be looking at how the various changes will impact the ratings races on each night, as well as my own DVRing habits. Readers can chime in on how their own DVRs will be impacted. And yes, this brief series assumes that anybody still watches TV on their TVs. I’m old-fashioned. Check out last year’s DVR Gridlock installments.]
SUNDAY NIGHTS
7:00 p.m.
ABC: “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
CBS: “60 Minutes”
FOX: “The OT”
NBC: NFL Pre-Game
8:00 p.m.
ABC: “Once Upon a Time”
CBS: “The Amazing Race”
FOX: “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers”
NBC: Sunday Night Football
9 p.m.
ABC: “Revenge”
CBS: “The Good Wife”
FOX: “Family Guy,” “American Dad”
NBC: Sunday Night Football
10 p.m.
ABC: “Betrayal”
CBS: “The Mentalist”
NBC: Sunday Night Football
What’s Changed: Very little. Apologies for starting this project with the most boring night of the week. CBS’ Sunday is untouched. NBC is still airing football. Other than not announcing anything animated for the 7 p.m. hour, FOX’s Animation Domination isn’t going anywhere. For the fall, the only new show is ABC’s “Betrayal,” which looks to capitalize on a “Revenge” lead-in that doesn’t exist as the bloom continues to fall from that former rose. Things might get a bit more interesting in the spring when FOX is likely to introduce “Murder Police” and NBC will premiere the J.J. Abrams drama “Believe” and the Dermot Mulroney thriller “Crisis.” I mean… Dermot Mulroney! Sunday will never be the same. But until that time, Sunday will be very much the same.
How the Ratings Race Is Impacted: It isn’t. NBC will dominate all fall, while CBS will remain a competitive second in total viewers. In weeks with NFL overrun, people will complain, but CBS will also be a solid second in the 18-49 demographic, unless the overrun games were on FOX. It’s hard to know what it would take for “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” to halt the viewer erosion that didn’t really set in last fall, but became increasingly problematic as the spring progressed. Some people had enthusiastic words about the “Revenge” finale, but with Mike Kelly departing, is it already too late? And will the thought of a Peter Pan-heavy season really reinvigorate “Once Upon a Time”? Yeah. Probably not. With no star power, a weak lead-in and a ton of competition from both network rivals and cable, “Betrayal” is dead. It has no chance at success at all. If ABC had faith in “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” as a full-run series, rather than as a fill-in for the mothership, the network could have aired that at 9 p.m. and pushed “Revenge” to 10 and sacrificed “Betrayal” on Thursdays at 8 p.m. where nothing works anyway. Or, more logical still, ABC could have renewed “Body of Proof” and aired it at 10 p.m. on Sundays, where it would have done poorly, but almost certainly would have done better than “Betrayal” will do. I’m not ready to predict that “Betrayal” is going to be the first show cancelled, because ABC has let a bunch of weak shows air a bunch of episodes in this time slot, but I can’t think of any new show on any network that has less chance of success.
My Predicted DVR: In the fall, things will remain unchanged. I’ll still recap “Amazing Race” on ET, so that I can DVR FOX’s 8 p.m. block and “Once Upon a Time,” which remains just tantalizing enough that I’m not ready to quit. I’ll stick with “The Good Wife” at 9 p.m. and then record “Revenge” in the fall, just to see how a new showrunner changes things. Assuming that “Revenge” continues with its Season 2 morass, I’ll drop it at midseason for “Believe,” which may or may not be good, but at least has a pedigree that demands some attention. I watch cable stuff at 10 p.m., either live or DVRed from 7 p.m. on East Coast feeds, but I’ll give “Crisis” a couple episodes.
How have the new schedules impacted your Sundays?
After the abysmal second seasons of Once Upon A Time and Revenge, it’s safe to say that I will be dropping both shows. I think I’ll just stick to my cable darlings, Boardwalk Empire and Homeland.
I don’t have a DVR and I missed quite a few episodes of Revenge (Downton Abbey) and Once Upon a Time (Call the Midwife), but the finale for Revenge pulled me back in. I am done with Once Upon a Time though.
Nothing whatsoever on networks unless the Seahawks are playing. Otherwise, Boardwalk, Walking Dead, and presumably Treme if it’s airing in the fall.
8pm is still dull. I never drank the Once kool-aid, thinking it was stupid from day one.
9pm is more interesting. Good Wife and Walking Dead, with the necessary adjustments around Steeler Nation football. (although, w/ on demand now baked into my cable/satco package, things are much easier to work w/).
10pm – Mentalist
Wherever they air it, add in Homeland, although I’ll probably be using on demand for that a lot, too.
meh – Sunday night hasn’t improved. I haven’t decided yet whether I’m going to keep watching Once Upon A Time. I was really underwhelmed by the second season. Same goes for Homeland (though that’s cable).
I will check out Crisis mostly because I’m a fan of Gillian Anderson. Besides that, none of the new Sunday shows intrigue me.
Dan, are you guys at HitFix assigned TV shows to review/recap, or do you get to pick and choose based on which ones you personally want to watch?
Obviously, two people can’t review the same show, but who “wins” if two want to write about it?
MGrabois – I attempt to make sure many/most shows are covered while balancing things people enjoy and things people have established fanbases/readerships for recapping.
-Daniel
Homeland, Revenge, Good Wife, Mentalist, Masters of Sex, Boardwalk Empire, Walking Dead.
Sunday Nights in the fall are largely cable nights for me, although if there’s a good NFL game on the slate, that takes first priority. The final seasons of Dexter and Breaking Bad will run until September 15th and September 29th, respectively, so I’ll be watching those live before transitioning over to Boardwalk Empire and Homeland. The Walking Dead will get the midweek DVR treatment.
As for the broadcast networks … we’ll see. Due to time crunch and varying degrees of creative stagnation, I fell behind on both Once Upon A Time and Revenge this season, and I still haven’t caught up. If I can compel myself to finish Season 2 for both shows over the summer, I may try and keep up with them via Hulu for Season 3. If I can’t, then I’ll probably let both shows go.
I wasn’t even aware that “Murder Police” was a real show until I googled it. I thought you were making fun of a “Mob Doctor”-esque title. But no, it’s all too real.
My wife is a “Once” fan; I’ve never gotten into it. We have a Sunday night swap where she watches that and I’m in the other room and then we switch places for “Walking Dead.” “Bob’s Burgers” is the only network show I really get excited for on Sundays anymore — but I get REALLY excited for it.
I’ll be taping Amazing Race, The Good Wife and Mentalist while adding on at least an hour to the record time, because Lord knows football, golf and anything else pushes them back forever. I’ll watch Once Upon a Time, it petered out a bit this year, but I still like it and watch Revenge to see if I care anymore.
I think Lucky 7 will be canceled before Betrayal. What person, besides someone who watches ALL THE TV, is going to want to watch SHIELD,The Goldbergs, AND Trophy Wife? Those shows literally have nothing in common, other than the fact they have people in them.