Dwayne Johnson becoming the sequel man with ‘G.I. Joe 2’?

The G.I. Joe team may be gettingÂ a new recruit.

According to Deadline.com, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is circling the sequel “G.I. Joe: Cobra Strikes,” the Jon Chu-directed 3D sequel to 2009’s “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.”

Johnson would play the role of Roadblock, the muscle-bound and amiable heavy machine gunner with a penchant for speaking in rhymes.

If he confirms the deal, he’ll join Channing Tatum, who has signed on to reprise his role as Duke from the first film, which was directed by Stephen Sommers (“The Mummy”).

In addition to Tatum, “The Rise of Cobra” also starred Marlon Wayans, Dennis Quaid, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sienna Miller and Christopher Eccleston. That film, inspired by the long-running toy series and the early ’80s cartoon, grossed over $300 million worldwide.

Many people’s eyebrows were raised when Chu was announced as the sequel’s director. his previous credits include the non-action films “Step Up 2 the Streets,”Â “Step up 3D” and “Justin Bieber:Â Never Say Never.”

Johnson, hot off the success of “Fast Five,” will soon be seen in yet another sequel — “Journey 2:Â Mysterious island” (the follow-up to “Journey to the Center of the Earth”) and, later, as Sinbad in “Arabian Nights.”

The Rock wouldn’t be the first pro wrestler-turned-actor to join the “G.I. Joe” universe. Back in the ’80s, pro wrestler Sgt. Slaughter joined the Joe team in animated and action figure form.Â



Do you think Johnson’s a good choice to play Roadblock?