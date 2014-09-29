Dwayne Johnson hopes to out-Bourne Jason Bourne in ‘The Janson Directive’

(CBR) Universal Pictures is looking for its next Robert Ludlum spy franchise, and it has turned to Dwayne Johnson to star. The actor revealed on Twitter that he has signed on for the adaptation of the author”s 2002 novel “The Janson Directive.” Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) wrote the screenplay.

Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman will write the script. Let”s roll… #Ludlum #Conspiracy #JansonDirective pic.twitter.com/B0tpHu3dL8 – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2014

Ludlum penned the Jason Bourne novels that inspired four Universal films – three starring Matt Damon, and a spinoff featuring Jeremy Renner. Damon and director Paul Greengrass are looking to reunite for a fifth installment. There”s also a possibility for a more direct follow-up to Renner”s “Bourne Legacy.”

Johnson continues to add franchises to his already busy workload. “Fast & Furious 7” will hit theaters on April 3, 2015, plus he”s also working on “G.I. Joe 3” and the finally-confirmed turn as Black Adam in DC”s “Shazam!” film. Where Janson fits in that schedule remains to be seen at this point.

Here”s the novel”s synopsis from publisher St. Martin”s:

When billionaire philanthropist Peter Novak is kidnapped by a terrorist known as The Caliph, it”s up to Paul Janson-a legend in the notorious U.S. covert agency Consular Operations-to save him. But Janson”s rescue operation goes horribly wrong…and soon Janson is marked for death, the target of a “beyond salvage” order issued from the highest level of the government. Now Janson is running for his life, pursued by Jessica Kincaid, a young agent of astonishing ability who can anticipate and counter his every move. To survive, Janson must outrace a conspiracy that has gone beyond the control of its originators. To win, he must counter it with a conspiracy of his own…

