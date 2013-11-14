Dynamite offers a first look at ‘Turok: Dinosaur Hunter’

(CBR) With the first of its Gold Key titles debuting in February, Dynamite Entertainment has provided a first look at pages from Greg Pak and artist Mirko Colak’s “Turok: Dinosaur Hunter,” along with the debut of Joe Bennett and Jonathan Case’s first issue variant covers.

“‘Turok’ is the story of a young Native American who is essentially exiled from his tribe,” said Pak when the titles were announced during New York Comic Con. “He’s an outcast for reasons that we will explore. He doesn’t belong anywhere, and into this world come the dinosaurs. It turns everything on its head, and our hero will end up having to decide who he’s going to stand with, and who he’s going to stand against, in a world turned upside down by the arrival of dinosaurs.

“[Y]ou’ve got this amazing high-concept of a Native American fighting dinosaurs, which is just insanely fun,” Pak continued. “There are a million different ways you can go in trying to set up and explain that world… we had a lot of fun exploring this world, and coming up with some pretty surprising twists. When you get to the end of this first issue, you’re going to see something you’ve never seen before, and I think it’s going to open up really great storytelling possibilities, and great world-building possibilities.”

“Turok: Dinosaur Hunter #1” goes on sale February 5th, 2014