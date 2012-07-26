‘E.T.’ heading home on Blu-ray on October 9

E.T. is finally coming home on Blu-ray.

The 1982 Steven Spielberg-directed film is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with its first-ever release on the format, scheduled for release on October 9.

The digitally remastered Blu-ray will include an all-new 7.1 surround sound to show off John Williams’ Oscar-winning score.

The version of the film will be the beloved 1982 theatrical releases (Spielberg has said he regretted changes he made to the film for the 2002 re-release version). Bonus features will include an all-new interview with Spielberg, and “The E.T. Journals” featuring never-before-seen footage from the set of the film, plus the usual assortment of trailers, TV spots, photos and more.

The Blu-ray Combo Pack also includes UltraViolet, DVD and digital copies of the film so you won’t be able to escape it.

“E.T.” was nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Effects Editing, Best Sound, Best Music, winning the latter four.

It stars Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote and a very young Drew Barrymore.

“When ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ premiered in 1982, it captured the imaginations of people young, old and everyone in between in a way that was unparalleled in modernmovie history,” said Universal’s Craig Kornblau in a release. “A global cultural phenomenon-and the biggest box-office blockbuster of its day-E.T. brought out the child in all of us. We are thrilled audiences will now be able to experience the film in the astounding quality of Blu-ray.”