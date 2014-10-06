Ed Helms Knew He was Going to Get ‘The Daily Show’

#The Office #Jon Stewart
10.06.14 4 years ago

“Speakeasy” is one of the great interview series on YouTube. Paul F. Tompkins has interviewed everyone from Lizzy Caplan to Haley Joel Osment, and his newest episode featuring Ed Helms is very engrossing. It helps that the look of the show is so fabulous. It's like an HBO drama about funny celebrities being candid. It just works.

Listen as Helms opens up about his confidence going into his “Daily Show” audition, his time on “The Office,” and the incredibly taxing world of voiceover work. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Office#Jon Stewart
TAGSdaily showED HELMSJON STEWARTPAUL F. TOMPKINSSPEAKEASYTHE OFFICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP