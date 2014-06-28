Ed Sheeran takes ‘X’ to No. 1 on next week’s album chart

06.28.14 4 years ago

Ed Sheeran will land his first No. 1 album next week as “X” easily tops the Billboard 200.

It”s a good week to be a British singer/songwriter. Following Sheeran at No. 1 (with sales of up to 210,000),  Sam Smith”s “In The Lonely Hour” will hold at No. 2 (72,000).

The second of four debuts comes in at No. 3, as rapper G-Easy”s “These Things Happen” sells 48,000. Also bowing in the top 10 will be hard rock heavyweights Mastadon with “Once More ‘Round The Sun” at No. 8 (28,000), and Phish, whose “Fuego” swims in at No. 9 (28,000).

This week”s No. 1, Lana Del Rey”s “Ultraviolence” will likely drop to No. 4 (45,000). The unsinkable soundtrack to “Frozen” remains afloat at No. 5 (40,000). Miranda Lambert”s “Platinum” falls to No. 6 (30,000) and Linkin Park”s “The Hunting Party,” drops to No. 7(30,000). At No. 10 is “Now That”s What I Call Music 50” (24,000), according to Hits Daily Double.

