Oscars host Eddie Murphy follows Brett Ratner out the door

Well. This is a mess.
I honestly hadn’t expected Eddie Murphy to take his leave as Oscarcast host following the Brett Ratner dust-up, mainly because I imagined the Academy would have made sure he was still on board so as not to have two big stories to deal with. But it seems Murphy has indeed followed Ratner out the door after Ratner’s controversial media appearances put him in a position with the Academy that left no choice but resignation.
“First and foremost I want to say that I completely understand and support each party’s decision with regard to a change of producers for this year’s Academy Awards ceremony,” Murphy said via AMPAS press release. “I was truly looking forward to being a part of the show that our production team and writers were just starting to develop, but I’m sure that the new production team and host will do an equally great job.”
I’m really bummed out about this. I was looking forward to Murphy’s stab at things and had my fingers crossed for a return to the stage for him. His roots are in stand-up and this could have been a nice circling back to those beginnings.
Alas, he’s out. And maybe it’s for the better, really. The traces of Ratner’s controversy would have been left all over this show with Murphy still on board. Unfortunate but true. “I appreciate how Eddie feels about losing his creative partner, Brett Ratner, and we all wish him well,” Academy president Tom Sherak said in the release.
The question now is, what next? We’re back to square one and the Academy has a shortened window. Mark Harris (who really got the train rolling on the “Fire Ratner” talk) has a few suggestions. But I think his final remarks, which square with things I’ve been saying for a while now, are key:
“Stop worrying so much about protecting and defending; you”re not under attack. You did the right thing (and so did Ratner). Now shake it off and try not to make the same mistake twice. Don”t go looking for someone with the common touch who”ll save what you”ve decided is your flailing enterprise. Stop trying to get yahoos to love your show. Instead, stand up straight, square your shoulders, own your values, and hire a producer who will live up to them.”
Since we all know the Academy will be on the hunt for replacements, here’s your chance to offer up your thoughts. Who would make a good host? As always, I humbly suggest Kevin Spacey. But there are other possibilities. Someone on Twitter mentioned Albert Brooks. That would be brilliant. And there’s always the possibility of a @MuppetOscars. I’d probably get behind that more than anything.
Meanwhile, I really hope this nasty mess fades away as quickly as possible. And if these steps were going to be taken, I’m glad they happened almost immediately rather than being dragged out over a few news cycles.
Now…onward.
Not really on board with Kevin Spacey (who I sometimes find a little smarmy in general), but I could definitely see that working. I’m hoping they don’t go back to Crystal, either.
Honestly, given how big of a mess this is, I’d advocate that they go back to the format of one of those years when they didn’t really have a host, but had a group of 5 or so people who just kind of popped in once in a while to keep things moving.
I think that’s most likely an impression formed by his performances rather than in interviews, because he’s always comes across pleasant, to me at least, anyway.
Spacey’s one of my favorites actors, but I really don’t think they’re going to go with a non-comedian after the disaster last year. They really need someone with a lot of credibility in comedy. My suggestions:
Albert Brooks-The guy on Twitter was right. He’d be awesome.
Ben Stiller-He’s done a lot of creative and funny stuff in his Oscar appearances for a while now. I’d love to see what he would do when given a whole show.
Billy Crystal, Jon Stewart, Steve Martin, or Neil Patrick Harris-Extremely safe and uninspired, but hey, at least they’ve proven themselves.
This drama unfolding is just as gripping as the Best Picture nods. And the Oscar goes to…AMPAS. Can’t wait for the sequel.
I think Julia Roberts would be great.
They didn’t finalize Franco and Hathaway until the end of November last year so I don’t really think they have a short window.
I vote for Sacha Baron Cohen.
he would be wayyyyyyyyyy too edgy for the Oscars.
They do when they’re starting from square one.
I was REALLY looking forward to him hosting. Shame. Someone should get into contact with NPH.
There probably isn’t enough time to put it together, but whoever suggested The Muppets on Twitter wins this game.
How busy are the muppets that they can’t put something together in three and a half months?
The Muppets hosting the Oscars would be the most random and strange thing of all time. Therefore, I 100% support this decision.
Where’s the like button?
Gabourey!
This seems like a weirdly good idea.
Please no.
You know who should host? Statler and Waldorf. They’ll rip on everyone and call it like it is. Make it happen.
After her stunt at the Emmy’s, Amy Poehler could shake things up in a very fun way.
THR report Brian Grazer is the top choice to replace Ratner. He sounds like a classy, populist choice that I think I could get behind. Also, I wouldn’t mind seeing Murphy’s “Tower Heist” co-star Ben Stiller do hosting duties.
His play on Avatar was one of the funniest things at the 2009 Oscars.
1) Neil Patrick Harris (he’s proving to be an adept host)
2) Hugh Jackman (classy, plus he sings)
3) Steve Martin (I’ve never been disappointed with his hosting… which I think is stronger than Crystal’s actually…)
How about Neal Patrick Harris? He’s done a great job with both the Tonys and the Emmys.
How about Neal Patrick Harris? He was pretty good when he hosted the Tonys and Emmys so it wouldn’t take much to get up to speed.
He already mentioned elsewhere he’s not looking forward to any Oscar gig duties, even if a lot of people think he’d be pretty good for the job.
I just have to throw out my support for Craig Ferguson.
Also, thinking WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY outside the box here… after watching Helena Bonham Carter’s BAFTA acceptance speech last year, I would love to see what happened if the Academy took her pure, lovable crazy and said: “Just go out there and say what pops into your head.”
Ferguson would be AWSOME!
Whenever names like Ferguson get thrown into the discussion, I feel inclined to remind people that it’s a global show. No one outside the US knows who he is.
Jon Stewart and Letterman aren’t exactly big names outside the US either.
And seeing how Ferguson is Scottish, I don’t think he’s alienate a global audience.
OMG. Yes! It’s absolutely crazy, but I also think that Helena Bonham-Carter would do great!
Jon Stewart has an international profile of sorts. Letterman doesn’t — but he was a lousy choice too.
The Daily show airs on CNN international, so Stwart’s seen on cable globally
I’m glad at least one person liked my HBC suggestion. Thanks, PS.
Muppets would be awesome.
Whatever they do, I hope they con’t hire someone who is campaigning for Oscars. It’s too much to juggle and they lose interest.
NPH might not be a bad choice. He can be funny and do musical acts, etc. He would bring a pace to the show that has been sorely lacking of late.
Regardless of how the Academy feels about Ricky Gervais I thought he was wonderfully funny at the 2010 Academy presentations. I would bring him back in a minute.
JIMMY KIMMEL.
If she wasn’t a shoo-in for “The Iron Lady,” I think Meryl Streep would be an inspired choice. Funny, classy, internationally-known, Oscar-cred, and she can sing.
I like the idea of Craig Ferguson too, but the “no one outside of America knows him” is totally bogus — if it was a factor, we’d never have had Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, or David Letterman. Besides, Craig had a career in England long before he showed up here — and has directed a movie as well!
Oooh — oooh — inspiration: Eddie Izzard.
“if it was a factor, we’d never have had David Letterman.”
And that would’ve been a BAD thing?
I actually liked Letterman as a host. And Chris Rock, for that matter.
And Guy, why are you turning a discussion about your questionable “nobody knows Ferguson besides Americans” comment (if anything, I wonder if people in the US know who he is) into a Letterman-bashing party?
My suggestions: George Clooney; Anne Hathaway + Hugh Jackman (they definitely had chemistry); Jessica Chastain! Or how about some NBA players? They don’t have much else to do right now.
…Steve Carell?
Haven’t you heard… he’s an A-lister now!
I would actually WATCH the oscars more than anything if it had the Muppets as Host. I love the Muppets!
Just get Tina Fey.
What about
TRACEY ULLMAN ?
She would be freakin’ hilarious, and every year I wonder why she isn’t even in the conversation. She is so brilliant at impersonating celebrities – her impersonations of the nominees would be really funny – and she is amazing at improvising (in contrast to Mr. Franco and especially Ms. “Whoop” Hathaway last year).
WHY HAS NO ONE SUGGESTED THIS BEFORE?!?!
Perfect. Let’s make this happen.
Thank you. When you watch her do Helen Mirren, Renee Zellweger, Judi Dench, Seth Rogan, Matthew McConaughey etc. you know that she would make incredible impersonations of the nominees.
And her appearance at Meryl Streep’s AFI award showed how easily – and hysterically – she could handle a show in front of a live-audience: [www.youtube.com]
First name out of my head – Stanley Tucci. The man’s a blast of the classiest kind. Go get him now.
If not, then go with Sandra Bullock. After her Oscar duties as a winner and a presenter, she’d make a fun, lively host, in my opinion.
Mo’Nique would be my third tier choice. Oscar winner, experienced in hosting live shows, comedianne… a trifecta of sorts, here.
Monique actually sounds kind of fun. I thought of Sandra Bullock, too.
RDJ and Tina Fey please! Witty, fun people who we know have great chemistry when presenting.
Love the idea of Craig Ferguson though.
Please no NPH; I like the guy as Barney Stinson but he is so smarmy when hosting.
I vote Christopher Walken, he can dance and sing, is known throughout the world and will bring to the surface the underlying creepiness of the whole affair. :-)
That is a WICKEDLY good idea.
Not to mention he’s an Oscar winner himself.
Yes!!
I can’t stand him.
Was really looking forward to Murphy too. Shucks!
At this point I’d just say Billy Crystal. Tried and true. Always great. No risk there!
I’m trying to think of someone who could pull off a class act like Hugh Jackman, and the only one who comes to mind is Ewan McGregor. Not sure he has the clout for this type of thing. NPH would be great, but TV is more his domain. Wanda Sykes would be fantastic.
Actually, forget all of them… Queen Latifah is a former Oscar nominee, a class act and can perform like no other. I don’t know why the Academy has never tapped her. Now’s a good time.
I have a sort of unpleasant “did he jump or was he pushed” feeling about this thing that wouldn’t nag at me so if I wasn’t reading “Eddie Murphy is an asshole and probably hates gay people” on way too many forums. I think it may have felt like saving face to him to resign, but a statement that begins “I understand …” sounds like a declaration from the principal’s office to me. I think that if he was intimidated or made to feel that he wasn’t being cherished (yes, cherished) enough in this thing then that is a great shame. Eddie Murphy is a genuine movie star, one of the highest grossing stars ever. I just think that he was treated shabbily. There is a small school of thought that neither Ratner or Murphy felt loved and supported and that Ratner pulled these pranks to get himself fired. I don’t believe that and Ratner is such an ugly person that I frankly don’t care how he was treated, but Eddie Murphy is a treasure so that to me is another thing. I know that he’s a big boy and all and that a lot of people are saying that he wanted to quit (based on what I don’t know), still.
With all that said I would like to see Bill Murry do it. I know that he never would because he’s too cool, but that is what I would like; plus he has massive cred with the younger demographic ~ they love him.
Everytime I’ve heard Ben Stiller on Howard Stern (where he manages not to make an ass of himself, while still giving a great interview), he’s said he will not host the Oscars, because he believes it’s a stand-up’s job and that he doesn’t think he has what it takes. But I hope he continues doing the bits that he does every year.
Shoot, this was supposed to be a reply to the first thread. But anyways, I vote Steve Martin. I’ve loved everytime he’s hosted.
How about the host who was promised to us years ago. Jerry Seinfeld???