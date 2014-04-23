‘Edge of Tomorrow’ director punches ticket for ‘Railhead’

(CBR) After killing Tom Cruise then killing him again (and again) in “Edge of Tomorrow”, director Doug Liman plans to stick around the sci-fi genre.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker has been hired to adapt Philip Reeve”s upcoming children”s book “Railhead” for Warner Bros. and Di Novi Pictures. It takes place in a future world where travelers get around space via trains that pass through portals. The protagonist is a thief who”s hired to steal an object that turns out to be of a higher value and significance than he ever imagined, leading to a great adventure with galaxy-spanning consequences.

There”s no word on when “Railhead” will enter production. The book hits shelves in fall 2015.