‘Edge of Tomorrow’ director punches ticket for ‘Railhead’

#Edge of Tomorrow
and 04.23.14 4 years ago

(CBR) After killing Tom Cruise then killing him again (and again) in “Edge of Tomorrow”, director Doug Liman plans to stick around the sci-fi genre.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker has been hired to adapt Philip Reeve”s upcoming children”s book “Railhead” for Warner Bros. and Di Novi Pictures. It takes place in a future world where travelers get around space via trains that pass through portals. The protagonist is a thief who”s hired to steal an object that turns out to be of a higher value and significance than he ever imagined, leading to a great adventure with galaxy-spanning consequences.

There”s no word on when “Railhead” will enter production. The book hits shelves in fall 2015.

