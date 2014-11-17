EDM god Giorgio Moroder teams with Britney Spears, Charli XCX for big comeback album

Giorgio Moroder is mounting a comeback.

The music pioneer, who helped usher in the disco era by producing a string of monster hits for Donna Summer in the late 1970s, has announced the release of his first solo studio album in 30 years. Set to be released next spring by Sony International/RCA Records, the as-yet-untitled LP will feature collaborations with such current stars as Britney Spears, Sia, Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Mikky Ekko, Foxes, Matthew Koma, and more to be announced soon.

“Sony/RCA constitutes one of the most groundbreaking histories in the world,” said Moroder in a statement. “As my new label, I believe my record will live up to their history, but more importantly, pave the way for the future! Sony from here to eternity.”

In advance of the new set, Moroder has unveiled “74 is the New 24,” the album's dancefloor-ready first single that will surely become an anthem for AARP members across the globe. Said Moroder of the song and accompanying video (embedded below): “Dance music doesn”t care where you live. It doesn”t care who your friends are. It doesn”t care how much money you make. It doesn't care if your [sic] 74 or if you are 24 because… 74 is the new 24!” You heard it here first, everybody.

The Italian-born producer and EDM pioneer rose to prominence as a solo artist but really made his mark as the producer on a string of hits for Summer including “I Feel Love,” “Hot Stuff,” “Love to Love You Baby,” “Last Dance” and “Bad Girls.” Other notable collaborators include David Bowie (“Cat People”), Blondie (“Call Me”), Freddie Mercury (“Love Kills”) and Daft Punk (on last year's “Random Access Memories” track “Giorgio by Moroder”). His solo output includes 13 studio albums and ten film soundtracks including 1978's “Midnight Express,” for which he took home the Oscar for Best Original Score. He also won two Best Original Song Oscars for 1983's “Flashdance” (“Flashdance…What A Feeling”) and 1987's “Top Gun” (“Take My Breath Away”), in addition to three Grammys and four Golden Globes.

Check out the video for “74 is the New 24” below.