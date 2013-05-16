Emily Blunt to reunite with ‘Prada’ co-star Meryl Streep in ‘Into the Woods’

Emily Blunt is looking to show off another facet of her talents: singing.

The “Looper” actress is in final negotiations to join Disney’s “Into the Woods,” an adaptation of the Tony-winning Stephen Sondheim musical that’s set to be directed by Rob Marshall (“Chicago,” “Nine”). Blunt will be playing the role of the Baker’s Wife, the female lead, while Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp have already been cast as the Witch and the Wolf, respectively. In addition, Jake Gyllenhaal and Chris Pine are reportedly in talks to play the two princes.

“Into the Woods” weaves together narratives from a number of Brothers Grimm fairytales including “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Cinderella.” The main storyline centers on a baker and his wife who venture into the forest to confront a vengeful witch whose curse has prevented them from having children. The script for the film was written by James Lapine, who penned the book for the original musical. Marshall’s frequent collaborator David Krane will create the musical arrangements.

