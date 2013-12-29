Electro unleashes his wrath in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ images

These new “Amazing Spider-Man 2” stills are electric.

The sparks fly in two new Electro-centric images from the forthcoming web-crawler sequel, which is slated for release on May 2, 2014. The blue-hued supervillain (played by Jamie Foxx) replaces The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) as the big baddie in the Marc Webb-directed follow-up, which will see the return of Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Emma Stone as his love interest Gwen Stacy. Aside from Foxx, other newcomers to the franchise this time around include Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn and Paul Giamatti as The Rhino.

Check out the images below.

(via Empire)