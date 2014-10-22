They’re remaking Eli Roth’s ‘Cabin Fever’ – only with a strange twist

(CBR) Eli Roth has made just four feature films in the past 12 years, but one of them is already getting a remake of sorts.

Deadline reports that “Cabin Fever,” the director”s 2002 feature debut, will get a remake or, more accurately, a reshoot. Basically, director Travis Zariwny will use the same script Roth wrote with Randy Pearlstein for the new version. Roth is on board as producer for the film, which starts shooting this week in in Portland, Oregon.

There cast includes Gage Golightly (“Teen Wolf”), Dustin Ingram (“True Blood”), Samuel Davis (“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series”), Matthew Daddario (“Delivery Man”) and Nadine Crocker (“Some Guy Who Kills People”).

Zariwny helmed the sci-fi creeper “Scavengers” as well as “Intruder,” which is supposed to come out this year.

