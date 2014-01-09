Elijah Wood to co-star in Dylan Thomas biopic ‘Set Fire To The Stars’

Elijah Wood is ready to “Set Fire To The Stars”

The “Lord of the Rings” vet will co-star in the Dylan Thomas biopic directed by “Downton Abbey” veteran Andy Goddard.

The period drama will trace the turbulent relationship between aspiring poet John Malcolm Brinnin (wood) and the much more famous Thomas (Celyn Jones), the hard-living Welsh poet known for such pieces as “Do Not Go Gentle Into that Good Night” and “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” 

Brinnin and Goddard co-wrote the script.

Kelly Reilly (“Sherlock Holmes”), Shirley Henderson (“Bridget Jones’ Diary”) and Steven Mackintosh (“Kick Ass 2”) will round out the film’s cast.

“We are very excited to have Elijah in this role,” Brinnin stated in a press release. “He was the only actor in our minds whilst writing the script and to have him on board with his talent, screen presence and international appeal has elevated the entire project. It”s also exciting to be making this film on Welsh soil for the rest of the world to enjoy.”

“Cooties,” which Wood produced and starred in, will premiere at Sundance next week. He’ll next be seen in “Grand Piano,” and will soon start shooting the final season on FXX”s “Wilfred.” 

