Elisha Cuthbert joins NBC’s ‘One Big Happy’ family

Remember how when “Happy Endings” premiered everybody was all, “But Elisha Cuthbert isn’t funny, at least not intentionally.” And then after one season we were like, “Wait. Maybe Elisha Cuthbert is funny if you use her correctly.” And then after two seasons, we were like, “Wait. Elisha Cuthbert is just plain funny.” And then when “Happy Endings” ended, we were like, “Get Elisha Cuthbert a new comedy, now!”

It took a little while, but a network is finally trying.

We can confirmed that Elisha Cuthbert has been cast in the NBC/WBTV comedy pilot “One Big Happy,” a multi-cam sitcom from writer Liz Feldman.

The project lesbian Lizzy (Cuthbert) and her straight male bestie Luke (Nick Zano). Lizzy and Luke live together and they’ve been trying to have a baby via artificial insemination. Just as Lizzy gets pregnant, Luke impulsively marries Prudence.

Feldman has worked as a writer on “Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and DeGeneres will executive produce “One Big Happy” along with Jeff Kleeman. Scott Ellis is directing the pilot.

Cuthbert and Zano appeared together on “Happy Endings,” where Zano played the fiance to the character played by Casey Wilson, who also stars in an NBC comedy pilot this spring, a comedy pilot from one of the key “Happy Endings” creative forces.

In addition to “Happy Endings,” Cuthbert’s TV credits include “The Forgotten” and, of course, “24.” There have been no real rumblings about whether or not Kim Bauer will return for “24: Live Another Day,” though doing a pilot for NBC wouldn’t have an iota of impact on whether or not she could pop up in the FOX event series, which premieres in May.

I give you three of Elisha Cuthbert's funniest moments:

Dancing with Hip-Hop Santa:

Eating Ribs:

More Dancing:

