Eliza Dushku joins Damon Wayans in untitled CBS comedy pilot

03.23.11

Fanboy fave Eliza Dushku, best known as one of Joss Whedon’s muses, first on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and later on “Dollhouse,” will star in an untitled CBS comedy pilot about a call-in sports radio show, according to Deadline.com. Damon Wayans (“My Wife and Kids”) has already been cast as the male lead.

Bill Martin and Mike Schiff (“Grounded For Life”) are writing and producing the half-hour pilot, which draws inspiration from ESPN host Colin Cowherd”s popular sports-themed show.

The pilot will pair arrogant, fan-favorite radio host Nick (Wayans) with a sassy, stubborn female co-host (Dushku). Hilarity will ensue.

Although her TV work has tended to lean towards the dramatic, Dushku has been featured in a number of film comedies, including “Bring It On,” “The New Guy” and Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”

Dushku also starred on FOX’s supernatural drama “TRU Calling,” and recently appeared on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.”

