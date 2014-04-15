Elizabeth Olsen talks secrecy on the set of ‘Age of Ultron’

(CBR) In addition to Paul Bettany as Vision, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” sees the arrival of two new faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen. The two are already familiar with working alongside each other, having starred together in the upcoming “Godzilla” reboot, but that experience pales in comparison to the high levels of secrecy surrounding Joss Whedon”s “Avengers” sequel.

“I really just feel like I”m doing something that”s top secret and somehow has a lot more importance than anything else I”ve been around, so that alone is hilarious,” Olsen told Flaunt Magazine. “I want to take a photo and send to my friends, not that I want to tweet or Instagram it, just for personal reasons – and I feel like I”m going to get in trouble if I take a photo on set!”

“The people at Legendary [Pictures] are really good at keeping things under wraps,” she continued. “'Avengers' already has so much attention – all the Marvel films do – so filming something like 'Godzilla' was basically a cast of actors who are all really well-respected, [but] they”re just under the radar. We didn”t have anything like [this for 'Godzilla'], you”re just focused on making the movie.”

While the secrecy is nerve-racking for Olsen, she nonetheless feels a new sense of empowerment in playing Scarlet Witch.

“I”ve noticed I”ve felt really confident recently,” she said. “And I think it”s because I get to be very confident physically all day. I get to be a kind of grounded badass. And if that”s rubbing off on me, then that”s fun. But then when you”re playing someone who is weak, then you kind of walk around feeling weak without even realizing it. Anyone can bring that into their lives. It”s in our control to be positive or to be powerful or confident, even though people don”t think it is.”

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” debuts on May 1, 2015.

(via CBM)