Elizabeth Banks on what to expect from ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

It was back at the end of January when it was announced that Elizabeth Banks was going to direct the “Pitch Perfect” sequel. Then, at the beginning of February it was made official that Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson would be returning in the film. Now, in an interview with Huffington Post, Elizabeth Banks has given us a few hints about what we can expect from the movie.

Well, okay, not a few hints about the movie, one hint. In terms of the story, Banks stated, “All I can say right now is that they will be graduating seniors this time around, rather than incoming freshmen.”

That seems like a natural progression (people in college tend to progress from one year to the next), but it wasn’t the only thing Banks said about the movie. She also took a moment to explain what she wants to do with the sequel and how her role this time around is bigger. Banks pointed out that she “Was on as producer for the first film and have been with the movie since its inception,” so while directing is certainly an increase in responsibility, she was involved behind the scenes on the original. As for her goal with this one, she said, “I still want to bring as much laughter and humor and joyfulness and great music to the franchise that I can.”

Certainly the confirmation that Kendrick and Wilson will return for the sequel is a big part of that humor and joyfulness notion. As for the music, we’re all still anxiously awaiting finding out what our a cappella singers are going to perform in the sequel. As Drew McWeeny pointed out in his piece about Banks directing the film, the soundtrack for the original keeps performing well, success Banks and company will be attempting to duplicate in “Pitch Perfect 2.”

Be sure to stick around for more news of the sequel as it comes in.

“Pitch Perfect 2” is scheduled to arrive in theaters May 15, 2015.