Ellen Page on playing Kitty Pryde Again, ‘I’m available!’

(CBR) After appearing as Kitty Pryde in 2006′s “X-Men: The Last Stand”, Ellen Page returned earlier this year to shoot director Bryan Singer”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past”. And the actress tells Vulture she”d be up for third go at the beloved character.
Proclaiming “I”m available!” should Kitty Pryde fan Joss Whedon make a solo film, Page said, “Kitty Pryde”s awesome. I”m super grateful to be the actress who”s gotten to be her, and you only desperately hope that the true fans who have a right to demand what they want and who have been passionate about these stories for a really long time, that you can pull it off for them. I would be so thrilled to play Kitty Pryde again. I really would.”
Page”s comments come even as news broke that she”s in negotiations to star as Tara Chace in the Fox adaptation of “Queen & Country”, the Oni Press espionage series written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by various artists.
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens on May 23, 2014.
I’m so excited! I hope she will get the chance to portray Tara Chase! This is one film I will be seeing for sure!
Astonishing X-Men, Vol 1-4! Joss Whedon wrote it, Kitty Pryde was awesome in it as a main character, and it was a story with funny/awesome bits and a heartwrenchingly beautiful ending. Seriously, everyone in the theater will cry, and Page will win a shit-ton of Oscars.
Oh, hell no! There are *tons* of female super heroes I would want to see a movie of before a Shadowcat one, who isn’t even a very iconic or interesting heroine.
I like Rogue better. I don’t like this character.