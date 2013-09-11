Ellen Page on playing Kitty Pryde Again, ‘I’m available!’

(CBR) After appearing as Kitty Pryde in 2006′s “X-Men: The Last Stand”, Ellen Page returned earlier this year to shoot director Bryan Singer”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past”. And the actress tells Vulture she”d be up for third go at the beloved character.

Proclaiming “I”m available!” should Kitty Pryde fan Joss Whedon make a solo film, Page said, “Kitty Pryde”s awesome. I”m super grateful to be the actress who”s gotten to be her, and you only desperately hope that the true fans who have a right to demand what they want and who have been passionate about these stories for a really long time, that you can pull it off for them. I would be so thrilled to play Kitty Pryde again. I really would.”

Page”s comments come even as news broke that she”s in negotiations to star as Tara Chace in the Fox adaptation of “Queen & Country”, the Oni Press espionage series written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by various artists.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens on May 23, 2014.