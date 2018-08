Ellie Goulding has made a much slinkier version of British band Alt-J’s “Tessellate.”

Check out her new version, plus the original below. To subhead that ish, she notes this is “Une Nuit à Paris”-themed video. Oh la la, undies.

Alt-J won last year’s Mercury Prize in the U.K. for their fresh album “An Awesome Wave.” Goulding will be touring in the United States starting on July 1.