Ellie Goulding debuts new Skrillex collab ‘Because’

The romance between EDM darlings Ellie Goulding and Skrillex may be over, but there”s a reminder of their courtship with the new song “Because,” which premiered on DJ Annie Mac’s “Free Music Monday” series. Listen to “Because” and the entire mix below.

Goulding curated a 40-minute Valentine’s Day mix for the BBC Radio 1 DJ — which included music by James Blake and The Weeknd — and closed the set with an unreleased track that features her vocals over a surprisingly mellow Skrillex beat. The former couple previously collaborated on “Summit,” off Skrillex”s 2011 EP “Bangarang” and “Bittersweet,” featured on “The Twilight Saga’s Breaking Dawn Part II” soundtrack.

After Goulding played the song, Skrillex responded via Twitter : “That track was made in a hotel room 2 years ago…I almost forgot what it sounded like…thanks for droppn this beat @elliegoulding.”

According to some reports , the track was initially called “Lovers” and Skrillex played it live in the days leading to their break up. There’s no word on whether “Because” will ever be officially released.