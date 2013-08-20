Elmore Leonard passes away at age 87

#Justified
08.20.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
Elmore Leonard has passed away at the age of 87, due to complications from a stroke he suffered earlier in the month. The death of the novelist was announced on his Facebook page, which is run by Greg Sutter, who was Leonard’s researcher and webmaster. 
The Facebook post by Sutter simply states “The post I dreaded to write, and you dreaded to read. Elmore passed away at 7:15 this morning from complications from his stroke. He was at home surrounded by his loving family. More to follow.”
Known for his crime stories, Leonard wrote dozens of novels, many of which have been adapted for both the big screen and small. These include “Get Shorty,” “Out of Sight,” and “Be Cool.” He also wrote the short story “Fire in the Hole,” on which the FX series “Justified” is based. 
The film “Life of Crime,” based on Leonard’s novel “The Switch,” is due to have its world premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival.

