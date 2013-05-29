Elvis Costello and The Roots made an album together: ‘Wise Up Ghost’

#The Roots
05.29.13 5 years ago

Yes, you read that right: Elvis Costello and The Roots have combined for a collaborative effort, called “Wise Up Ghost,” due on Sept. 17 on Blue Note.

If anything, the holy union between British rocker Costello and the hip-hop jammers for a new album has yielded a classic Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson quote: “It’s a moody, brooding affair, cathartic rhythms and dissonant lullabies. I went stark and dark on the music, Elvis went HAM on some ole Ezra Pound sh*t.”

Also according to a release, the album will feature a guest vocal appearance from La Marisoul La Santa Cecilia, and promises some of the Roots’ “friends.” It was produced by Steven Mandel, Costello and Questlove.

A few copies of the set made their way out as white labels during Record Store Day earlier this year, and here you bought up all the White Stripes reissues instead.

 

TOPICS#The Roots
TAGSelvis costelloquestloveTHE ROOTSWise Up Ghost

