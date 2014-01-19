‘Emerald City,’ Katherine Heigl and a senior sitcom coming to NBC

At press tour, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt promised that some fresh material is in the works — though much of it with a familiar flavor.

“Emerald City” is a “modern re-imagining of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ books,” says Greenblatt, who said that a 20-year-old Dorothy will be “dropped into a place that is definitely not your grandmother’s Oz… Some characters might looks familiar, and there will be some you’ve never seen before.” Production is expected to start at the end of summer for a midseason premiere.

Also on the slate are “Slap,” an eight-episode miniseries produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald (“American Beauty”). The story begins when “a child is slapped by a family member at a bbq… then devolves into an ugly court case.”

Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy”) also has a politically-themed pilot in the works, “State of Affairs.” John Carnahan (“The Blacklist”) will be producing. “I hope it will be very intelligent and very emotional,” Greenblatt said.

Amy Poehler (“Park and Recreation” has co-created an untitled sitcom, which she will also be producing under a newly minted three-year production deal with the network. It will star Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black” as a young woman “trying to find herself while working as an aid to a group of outspoken old people,” said Greenblatt, who mentioned that the show might tread “Golden Girls” terrain. You know, funny old folk.

When asked how he wants to see the elderly represented on TV, Greenblatt shot back, “We’d like to see them represented. This is something that Amy and Natasha were interested in exploring.” He also mentioned that “great actors are available” to play these roles.

Do you think you’d like to watch any of these new shows?